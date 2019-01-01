Fortescue Metals Group is an Australia-based iron ore miner. It has grown from obscurity at the start of 2008 to become the world's fourth-largest producer. Growth was fuelled by debt, now repaid. Expansion from 55 million tonnes in fiscal 2012 to about 185 million tonnes in 2021 means Fortescue supplies nearly 10% of global seaborne iron ore. However, with longer-term demand likely to decline, as China's economy matures, we expect Fortescue's future margins to be below historical averages.