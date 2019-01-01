QQQ
UA Multimedia Inc is a technology company. It provides information and marketing services to companies in the medical marijuana industry. The company owns and maintains MJCircle.com, a classified ads portal, and Cannaxa.com, a service finder portal. It also provides consulting services in the area of cryptocurrency and solutions in the area of fintech, blockchain, decentralized finance, and artificial intelligence.

UA Multimedia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UA Multimedia (UAMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UA Multimedia (OTCPK: UAMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UA Multimedia's (UAMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UA Multimedia.

Q

What is the target price for UA Multimedia (UAMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UA Multimedia

Q

Current Stock Price for UA Multimedia (UAMM)?

A

The stock price for UA Multimedia (OTCPK: UAMM) is $0.017 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UA Multimedia (UAMM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UA Multimedia.

Q

When is UA Multimedia (OTCPK:UAMM) reporting earnings?

A

UA Multimedia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UA Multimedia (UAMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UA Multimedia.

Q

What sector and industry does UA Multimedia (UAMM) operate in?

A

UA Multimedia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.