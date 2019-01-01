QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Amaru Inc is engaged in the media industry. The company, through its subsidiaries, is in the business of broadband entertainment-on-demand; streaming through computers, television sets, and personal digital assistants. Its business includes channel and program sponsorship, online subscriptions, channel/portal development (digital programming services), and content aggregation.

Amaru Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Amaru (AMRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amaru (OTCEM: AMRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amaru's (AMRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amaru.

Q

What is the target price for Amaru (AMRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Amaru

Q

Current Stock Price for Amaru (AMRU)?

A

The stock price for Amaru (OTCEM: AMRU) is $0.0002 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 17:21:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amaru (AMRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amaru.

Q

When is Amaru (OTCEM:AMRU) reporting earnings?

A

Amaru does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Amaru (AMRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amaru.

Q

What sector and industry does Amaru (AMRU) operate in?

A

Amaru is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.