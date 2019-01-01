|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK: INGXF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Innergex Renewable Energy.
There is no analysis for Innergex Renewable Energy
The stock price for Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK: INGXF) is $13.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Innergex Renewable Energy.
Innergex Renewable Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Innergex Renewable Energy.
Innergex Renewable Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.