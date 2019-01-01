QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7K
Div / Yield
0.57/4.26%
52 Wk
12.96 - 19.63
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
204.1M
Outstanding
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc is an independent Canadian renewable power producer. It develops, acquires, owns, and operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar facilities in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. Most of the energy that the company generates comes from its hydroelectric facilities. Innergex Renewable Energy primarily generates revenue through the sale of electricity from its hydroelectric sites. The company's wind farms also generate substantial amounts of energy and revenue.

Innergex Renewable Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK: INGXF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Innergex Renewable Energy's (INGXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innergex Renewable Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innergex Renewable Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF)?

A

The stock price for Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK: INGXF) is $13.48 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innergex Renewable Energy.

Q

When is Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) reporting earnings?

A

Innergex Renewable Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innergex Renewable Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) operate in?

A

Innergex Renewable Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.