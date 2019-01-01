QQQ
Range
46.01 - 46.3
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/6.2K
Div / Yield
2.08/4.53%
52 Wk
39 - 51.35
Mkt Cap
12B
Payout Ratio
130.05
Open
46.25
P/E
29.63
EPS
1.25
Shares
261.2M
Outstanding
Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.510
REV1.482B

Analyst Ratings

Emera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Emera (EMRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Emera (OTCPK: EMRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Emera's (EMRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Emera.

Q

What is the target price for Emera (EMRAF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Emera (OTCPK: EMRAF) was reported by UBS on November 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EMRAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Emera (EMRAF)?

A

The stock price for Emera (OTCPK: EMRAF) is $46.06 last updated Today at 8:57:27 PM.

Q

Does Emera (EMRAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 31, 2018.

Q

When is Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Emera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Emera (EMRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Emera.

Q

What sector and industry does Emera (EMRAF) operate in?

A

Emera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.