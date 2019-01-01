|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Lonza Group (OTCPK: LZAGY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Lonza Group.
The latest price target for Lonza Group (OTCPK: LZAGY) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LZAGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lonza Group (OTCPK: LZAGY) is $65.65 last updated Today at 2:40:10 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 27, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 9, 2012.
Lonza Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Lonza Group.
Lonza Group is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.