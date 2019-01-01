Lonza Group is a contract development and manufacturing organization, or CDMO. It operates under four segments: small molecules, biologics, cell & gene, and capsules & health ingredients. Lonza derives its revenue primarily from long-term supply agreements with pharmaceutical customers. The company provides a range of development and manufacturing services throughout the entire lifecycle of a product from drug research to commercial supply. The majority of Lonza's customers are pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, and government research organizations.