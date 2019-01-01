Generation Mining Ltd focuses on the development of the Marathon Project, the undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. The company owns an 80.7% interest in the Marathon Project, with the remaining interest owned by Sibanye Stillwater. Sibanye Stillwater has certain back-in rights that allow it to increase its interest in the Marathon Project back up to 51% in certain circumstances and subject to certain conditions after such time as Gen Mining has earned its 80% interest.