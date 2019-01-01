QQQ
Generation Mining Ltd focuses on the development of the Marathon Project, the undeveloped platinum group metal Mineral Resource in North America. The Marathon property covers a land package of approximately 22,000 hectares, or 220 square kilometres. The company owns an 80.7% interest in the Marathon Project, with the remaining interest owned by Sibanye Stillwater. Sibanye Stillwater has certain back-in rights that allow it to increase its interest in the Marathon Project back up to 51% in certain circumstances and subject to certain conditions after such time as Gen Mining has earned its 80% interest.

Generation Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Generation Mining (GENMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Generation Mining (OTCQB: GENMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Generation Mining's (GENMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Generation Mining.

Q

What is the target price for Generation Mining (GENMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Generation Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for Generation Mining (GENMF)?

A

The stock price for Generation Mining (OTCQB: GENMF) is $0.6761 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:50:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Generation Mining (GENMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Generation Mining.

Q

When is Generation Mining (OTCQB:GENMF) reporting earnings?

A

Generation Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Generation Mining (GENMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Generation Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Generation Mining (GENMF) operate in?

A

Generation Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.