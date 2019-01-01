QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
China Gengsheng Minerals Inc is a holding company. It operates in the materials technology industry through its subsidiaries in China. It develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of mineral-based products. Its products include refractory products, industrial ceramics, fracture proppants and fine precision abrasives and corundum materials. It sells its products to iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical and solar industries. The company has Refractories, Industrial ceramic, Fracture proppant, Fire precision abrasives segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Refractories segment.

China Gengsheng Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCEM: CHGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Gengsheng Minerals's (CHGS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Gengsheng Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Gengsheng Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS)?

A

The stock price for China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCEM: CHGS) is $0.000001 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 18:40:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Gengsheng Minerals.

Q

When is China Gengsheng Minerals (OTCEM:CHGS) reporting earnings?

A

China Gengsheng Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Gengsheng Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does China Gengsheng Minerals (CHGS) operate in?

A

China Gengsheng Minerals is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.