China Gengsheng Minerals Inc is a holding company. It operates in the materials technology industry through its subsidiaries in China. It develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of mineral-based products. Its products include refractory products, industrial ceramics, fracture proppants and fine precision abrasives and corundum materials. It sells its products to iron, steel, oil, glass, cement, aluminum, chemical and solar industries. The company has Refractories, Industrial ceramic, Fracture proppant, Fire precision abrasives segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from Refractories segment.