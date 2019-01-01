|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Thomasville Bancshares (OTCPK: THVB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Thomasville Bancshares.
There is no analysis for Thomasville Bancshares
The stock price for Thomasville Bancshares (OTCPK: THVB) is $64.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2012.
Thomasville Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Thomasville Bancshares.
Thomasville Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.