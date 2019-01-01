QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Thomasville Bancshares Inc is a holding company. The company operates two full-service banking offices in Thomasville, Georgia and a full-service division located in St. Simons Island, Georgia. It provides integrated services ranging from checking to loans to investments. The bank provides personal banking, business banking, loans, mobile banking and wealth management services. Its personal banking and business banking services include checking accounts and savings accounts. Its loans include mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial loans. The company offers customers a range of home buying options from in-house lending to secondary market loans.

Thomasville Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Thomasville Bancshares (OTCPK: THVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Thomasville Bancshares's (THVB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Thomasville Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Thomasville Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Thomasville Bancshares (THVB)?

A

The stock price for Thomasville Bancshares (OTCPK: THVB) is $64.99 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:31:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2012.

Q

When is Thomasville Bancshares (OTCPK:THVB) reporting earnings?

A

Thomasville Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Thomasville Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Thomasville Bancshares (THVB) operate in?

A

Thomasville Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.