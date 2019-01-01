Thomasville Bancshares Inc is a holding company. The company operates two full-service banking offices in Thomasville, Georgia and a full-service division located in St. Simons Island, Georgia. It provides integrated services ranging from checking to loans to investments. The bank provides personal banking, business banking, loans, mobile banking and wealth management services. Its personal banking and business banking services include checking accounts and savings accounts. Its loans include mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial loans. The company offers customers a range of home buying options from in-house lending to secondary market loans.