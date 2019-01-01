QQQ
Kyocera is a Japanese conglomerate whose original business consisted of manufacturing fine ceramic components; the firm has since expanded into manufacturing handsets, printers, solar cells, and industrial tools. As a result of reorganization, the firm now consists of three major business segments, which are the core components business (28% of 2020 revenue), electronic components business (18% of revenue), and solutions business (55% of revenue).

Kyocera Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kyocera (KYOCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kyocera (OTCPK: KYOCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kyocera's (KYOCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kyocera.

Q

What is the target price for Kyocera (KYOCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kyocera

Q

Current Stock Price for Kyocera (KYOCF)?

A

The stock price for Kyocera (OTCPK: KYOCF) is $57.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:09:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kyocera (KYOCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kyocera.

Q

When is Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCF) reporting earnings?

A

Kyocera does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kyocera (KYOCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kyocera.

Q

What sector and industry does Kyocera (KYOCF) operate in?

A

Kyocera is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.