Range
70.74 - 74.29
Vol / Avg.
8M/9.7M
Div / Yield
1.58/2.18%
52 Wk
68.33 - 93.73
Mkt Cap
145.3B
Payout Ratio
85.08
Open
70.89
P/E
39.96
EPS
0.61
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. FP&L contributes roughly 60% of the group's operating earnings. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals more than 50 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4000.410 0.0100
REV6.260B5.046B-1.214B

Analyst Ratings

NextEra Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NextEra Energy (NEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NextEra Energy's (NEE) competitors?

A

Other companies in NextEra Energy’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for NextEra Energy (NEE) stock?

A

The latest price target for NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting NEE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.84% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NextEra Energy (NEE)?

A

The stock price for NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) is $74.05 last updated Today at 6:36:24 PM.

Q

Does NextEra Energy (NEE) pay a dividend?

A

The next NextEra Energy (NEE) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) reporting earnings?

A

NextEra Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is NextEra Energy (NEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NextEra Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does NextEra Energy (NEE) operate in?

A

NextEra Energy is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.