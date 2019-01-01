QQQ
Range
213.75 - 213.75
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.6K
Div / Yield
2.39/1.00%
52 Wk
180.35 - 263.61
Mkt Cap
11.4B
Payout Ratio
58.9
Open
213.75
P/E
96.03
EPS
1.34
Shares
53.2M
Outstanding
MTU Aero Engines specializes in the development and production of commercial and military aircraft engine components and spare parts. It also performs maintenance, repair, and overhaul, or MRO, services for aircraft engines. More than 30% of commercial aircraft has MTU technology on board. MTU is also a major assembler of aircraft engines. The commercial and military engine segment develops and manufactures engine components for new engine production and spare parts for the aftermarket. The commercial maintenance business reports MTU's MRO activities.

MTU Aero Engines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MTU Aero Engines (MTUAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK: MTUAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MTU Aero Engines's (MTUAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MTU Aero Engines.

Q

What is the target price for MTU Aero Engines (MTUAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MTU Aero Engines

Q

Current Stock Price for MTU Aero Engines (MTUAF)?

A

The stock price for MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK: MTUAF) is $213.75 last updated Today at 4:58:11 PM.

Q

Does MTU Aero Engines (MTUAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MTU Aero Engines.

Q

When is MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK:MTUAF) reporting earnings?

A

MTU Aero Engines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MTU Aero Engines (MTUAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MTU Aero Engines.

Q

What sector and industry does MTU Aero Engines (MTUAF) operate in?

A

MTU Aero Engines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.