QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
3.26 - 3.32
Vol / Avg.
20.3K/6.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.49 - 17.33
Mkt Cap
299.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.31
P/E
-
Shares
91M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Atlantic Sapphire ASA is engaged in fish farming activities locally to transform protein production globally. The Group owns and operates land-based Atlantic salmon farms in Denmark and Homestead in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes Bluehouse Salmon and Sapphire salmon. Its geographical segments are the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Atlantic Sapphire Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantic Sapphire (OTCQX: AASZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Atlantic Sapphire's (AASZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlantic Sapphire.

Q

What is the target price for Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlantic Sapphire

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF)?

A

The stock price for Atlantic Sapphire (OTCQX: AASZF) is $3.292 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:12:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic Sapphire.

Q

When is Atlantic Sapphire (OTCQX:AASZF) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantic Sapphire does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantic Sapphire.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantic Sapphire (AASZF) operate in?

A

Atlantic Sapphire is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.