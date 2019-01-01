QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
The leading warehouse club, Costco has 815 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2021), with most sales derived in the United States (72%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2021 sales, with non-food merchandise 29%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, and fresh food 14%. Costco's warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco's global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.6302.970 0.3400
REV49.560B50.363B803.000M

Costco Wholesale Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Costco Wholesale (COST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Costco Wholesale's (COST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Costco Wholesale (COST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) was reported by Truist Securities on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 606.00 expecting COST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.53% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Costco Wholesale (COST)?

A

The stock price for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is $502.77 last updated Today at 3:45:08 PM.

Q

Does Costco Wholesale (COST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) reporting earnings?

A

Costco Wholesale’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Costco Wholesale (COST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Costco Wholesale.

Q

What sector and industry does Costco Wholesale (COST) operate in?

A

Costco Wholesale is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.