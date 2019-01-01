|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.630
|2.970
|0.3400
|REV
|49.560B
|50.363B
|803.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Costco Wholesale’s space includes: Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI), BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT).
The latest price target for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) was reported by Truist Securities on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 606.00 expecting COST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.53% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is $502.77 last updated Today at 3:45:08 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.
Costco Wholesale’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Costco Wholesale.
Costco Wholesale is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.