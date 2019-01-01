QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.55 - 0.55
Vol / Avg.
2.2K/40.2K
Div / Yield
0.02/2.76%
52 Wk
0.36 - 0.56
Mkt Cap
25.6B
Payout Ratio
36.65
Open
0.55
P/E
13.11
EPS
188.7
Shares
46.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is a full-service bank principally operating in the Indonesian archipelago. The national government of Indonesia owns well over half of the bank's outstanding shares. Its wide range of products and services includes deposit collection, loans, promissory note issuance, guarantee services, wholesale banking, custodian banking, asset and wealth management, factoring and credit card services, and Islamic banking. The bank's strategy emphasizes a cross-selling culture and increased regionalization, expertise-oriented solutions, and ease of access for its micro, small, and midsize enterprise customers. Its loan portfolio is diversified, mostly in industrials, restaurants and hospitality, and the transportation and storage industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank Mandiri (Persero) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank Mandiri (Persero)'s (PPERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank Mandiri (Persero).

Q

What is the target price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank Mandiri (Persero)

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERF)?

A

The stock price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERF) is $0.5494 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:43:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Mandiri (Persero).

Q

When is Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK:PPERF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank Mandiri (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank Mandiri (Persero).

Q

What sector and industry does Bank Mandiri (Persero) (PPERF) operate in?

A

Bank Mandiri (Persero) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.