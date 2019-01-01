|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bank Mandiri (Persero).
There is no analysis for Bank Mandiri (Persero)
The stock price for Bank Mandiri (Persero) (OTCPK: PPERF) is $0.5494 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:43:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Mandiri (Persero).
Bank Mandiri (Persero) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bank Mandiri (Persero).
Bank Mandiri (Persero) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.