PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk is a full-service bank principally operating in the Indonesian archipelago. The national government of Indonesia owns well over half of the bank's outstanding shares. Its wide range of products and services includes deposit collection, loans, promissory note issuance, guarantee services, wholesale banking, custodian banking, asset and wealth management, factoring and credit card services, and Islamic banking. The bank's strategy emphasizes a cross-selling culture and increased regionalization, expertise-oriented solutions, and ease of access for its micro, small, and midsize enterprise customers. Its loan portfolio is diversified, mostly in industrials, restaurants and hospitality, and the transportation and storage industries.