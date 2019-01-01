Westbury Bancorp Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank. It provides a variety of financial services to individuals and small businesses throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. Its principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, and borrowings, in commercial and multifamily real estate loans, and commercial business loans. The bank's primary deposit products are checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumers, commercial and residential mortgage loans.