Range
0.22 - 0.24
Vol / Avg.
44.7K/53.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.49
Mkt Cap
20.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
92.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hannan Metals Ltd is a Canada-based junior mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Geographically, the company operates in Canada and Ireland. Its exploration and evaluation assets are located in Ireland. The firm holds interest in Clare Regional Project and San Martin Project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hannan Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hannan Metals (HANNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hannan Metals (OTCPK: HANNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hannan Metals's (HANNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hannan Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Hannan Metals (HANNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hannan Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Hannan Metals (HANNF)?

A

The stock price for Hannan Metals (OTCPK: HANNF) is $0.2219 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hannan Metals (HANNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hannan Metals.

Q

When is Hannan Metals (OTCPK:HANNF) reporting earnings?

A

Hannan Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hannan Metals (HANNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hannan Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Hannan Metals (HANNF) operate in?

A

Hannan Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.