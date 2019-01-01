QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
39.46 - 39.46
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.48/1.21%
52 Wk
39.46 - 56.13
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
107.14
Open
39.46
P/E
89.9
EPS
-0.01
Shares
44.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 8:22PM
Altus Group Ltd operates in the Canadian real estate sector. Its services can be summed up as advisory services, software and data solutions to the property and real estate industry. The company has three reportable segments namely Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Real Estate Consulting segment. A part of its revenue is also derived from the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altus Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altus Group (ASGTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altus Group (OTCPK: ASGTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altus Group's (ASGTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altus Group.

Q

What is the target price for Altus Group (ASGTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altus Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Altus Group (ASGTF)?

A

The stock price for Altus Group (OTCPK: ASGTF) is $39.46 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:24:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altus Group (ASGTF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is Altus Group (OTCPK:ASGTF) reporting earnings?

A

Altus Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altus Group (ASGTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altus Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Altus Group (ASGTF) operate in?

A

Altus Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.