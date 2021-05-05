Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Wednesday's morning session saw 275 companies set new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) saw the largest move of the companies, as it moved 21.97% to hit a new 52-week high.
The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares hit a yearly high of $335.71. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $41.23 with a daily change of down 0.1%.
- BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) stock set a new 52-week high of $842.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.54%.
- CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) shares broke to $82.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $213.43. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares hit $397.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.46%.
- Cigna (NYSE:CI) shares hit $259.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.38%.
- PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $194.52 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.04%.
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) shares hit $309.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.75%.
- Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares broke to $39.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.63%.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $290.34 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit a yearly high of $153.49. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.
- Progressive (NYSE:PGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $103.39 with a daily change of down 0.31%.
- Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) shares hit a yearly high of $369.59. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares hit a yearly high of $40.78. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
- Aon (NYSE:AON) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $254.88.
- MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.98 for a change of up 0.56%.
- Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
- Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) stock hit a yearly high price of $105.00. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) stock made a new 52-week high of $109.57 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $77.19 for a change of up 1.69%.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.77 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
- BCE (NYSE:BCE) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.88.
- Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shares hit $179.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.76%.
- Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) shares broke to $103.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.68%.
- CRH (NYSE:CRH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.71%.
- Aflac (NYSE:AFL) shares hit a yearly high of $55.07. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) shares set a new yearly high of $146.04 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) shares were up 0.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.31.
- Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $108.98.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $210.49. Shares traded up 0.95%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were down 0.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $266.36.
- MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.58 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.19%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.48. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
- Equifax (NYSE:EFX) shares were up 0.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.13.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $145.98. The stock traded down 0.33% on the session.
- Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit a yearly high of $90.84. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $164.25 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.13. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $463.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.4%.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.11.
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $190.82 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.08%.
- DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were up 0.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.33 for a change of up 0.44%.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) shares broke to $80.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.08%.
- Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $116.26 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
- W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $459.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $376.27. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.73 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.51%.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares hit $195.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
- KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.55.
- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock set a new 52-week high of $117.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares hit $48.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.21%.
- Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) shares set a new 52-week high of $164.76 on Wednesday, moving up 0.22%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $311.91.
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.49 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.67%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $116.61 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.11%.
- Celanese (NYSE:CE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $166.38 with a daily change of up 0.33%.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $138.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.34%.
- Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $439.78. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.81 with a daily change of up 1.37%.
- Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) shares were down 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $436.83 for a change of down 0.28%.
- Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $33.09. Shares traded up 2.87%.
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares hit $122.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $137.00 for a change of down 0.9%.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.04%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) shares were down 0.2% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.45.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares broke to $43.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $246.45 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.2% for the day.
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares set a new 52-week high of $265.40 on Wednesday, moving down 1.37%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $151.99. Shares traded down 0.62%.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares set a new yearly high of $14.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.18% on the session.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock hit a yearly high price of $244.00. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) shares broke to $101.07 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.82 with a daily change of up 0.94%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares were down 0.98% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.62 for a change of down 0.98%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.05. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Cemex (NYSE:CX) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $28.29. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.18. The stock traded up 9.24% on the session.
- A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.35%.
- Pentair (NYSE:PNR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.09. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $169.41.
- Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) stock made a new 52-week high of $170.47 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $320.00 with a daily change of up 2.19%.
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares broke to $76.86 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.09%.
- American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.41 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.
- First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) shares broke to $18.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.29%.
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $71.28 on Wednesday, moving down 2.1%.
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) shares set a new yearly high of $137.18 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $353.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.51. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares broke to $21.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.39%.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock hit a yearly high price of $192.69. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
- Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) shares set a new yearly high of $56.86 this morning. The stock was down 1.48% on the session.
- Brunswick (NYSE:BC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $113.33. Shares traded up 0.12%.
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $56.22 with a daily change of up 1.96%.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) shares broke to $191.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.64%.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares set a new yearly high of $106.32 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.19 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.75%.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) shares hit a yearly high of $65.92. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) shares broke to $89.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.90 for a change of up 1.8%.
- Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares hit a yearly high of $33.37. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares broke to $21.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) shares were up 6.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.00.
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were up 0.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.49.
- Olin (NYSE:OLN) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.95.
- Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $54.99. Shares traded up 0.32%.
- Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $70.34 with a daily change of up 2.72%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) shares hit a yearly high of $166.29. The stock traded up 1.83% on the session.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $106.08. Shares traded up 1.91%.
- Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) shares hit a yearly high of $31.25. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.21 for a change of up 0.28%.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.25 on Wednesday, moving down 0.38%.
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $62.30 with a daily change of up 1.42%.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.04.
- Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- NCR (NYSE:NCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.26. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.
- Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $31.99. Shares traded down 0.16%.
- Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares hit $22.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.2%.
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) shares set a new yearly high of $42.29 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares were up 0.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $89.28.
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.50 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.82%.
- nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $94.55. Shares traded up 4.68%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) shares were up 1.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.34.
- Ryder System (NYSE:R) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.75%.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.11%.
- Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $134.00. Shares traded down 0.45%.
- Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) shares were down 0.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.20 for a change of down 0.42%.
- Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $19.39 with a daily change of down 0.75%.
- Installed Building Prods (NYSE:IBP) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) shares hit a yearly high of $35.79. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) shares hit $81.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.26%.
- Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) shares hit $46.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.97%.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.30 on Wednesday, moving up 0.17%.
- Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.70 for a change of up 1.17%.
- Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares broke to $31.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.88%.
- Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares were up 1.0% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.47 for a change of up 1.0%.
- Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares were up 1.37% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.29.
- Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $67.29. Shares traded down 0.58%.
- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- PIMCO Dynamic Credit (NYSE:PCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.65 with a daily change of down 0.55%.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.05. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $85.60. Shares traded down 0.02%.
- Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.74. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.
- Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.10 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.17%.
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) shares were up 1.81% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.39 for a change of up 1.81%.
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.19. The stock was down 0.7% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.68. The stock was up 0.1% for the day.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.19.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) shares were down 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $122.17 for a change of down 0.26%.
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.50.
- Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) shares were down 0.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.82.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares broke to $98.36 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.49%.
- Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $48.50 with a daily change of up 11.35%.
- Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares were up 8.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.50.
- Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares were up 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.75.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.46 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%.
- Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) shares broke to $10.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.
- NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) shares broke to $26.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 5.76%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) shares broke to $19.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.34 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.14% for the day.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.67%.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.80. Shares traded up 1.31%.
- NexGen Energy (AMEX:NXE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.54. The stock traded up 10.32% on the session.
- Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) stock set a new 52-week high of $132.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.41%.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $70.72. Shares traded down 0.85%.
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.04%.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.46%.
- Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) shares were up 4.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.21.
- BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $10.01. Shares traded up 0.05%.
- ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) shares hit $94.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.56%.
- Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) shares hit $26.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.73%.
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.78 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares hit a yearly high of $41.44. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.24 on Wednesday, moving up 3.18%.
- Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE:ETG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $20.36. Shares traded up 0.75%.
- Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.36% for the day.
- Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) stock hit a yearly high price of $69.00. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE:FPF) shares hit $24.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares set a new yearly high of $83.65 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.17. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares hit $13.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.
- Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.59 with a daily change of down 0.61%.
- Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.24%.
- NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.99 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.92 on Wednesday, moving up 0.11%.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.38. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
- Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares were down 0.62% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.77.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.20 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.19% for the day.
- ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.33 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.11% for the day.
- Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.15.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.90.
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares hit $31.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%.
- Kayne Anderson Energy (NYSE:KYN) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
- Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.49 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.
- Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares were up 4.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.70.
- Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.98 with a daily change of up 3.61%.
- Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.53 for a change of up 0.15%.
- AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) shares were down 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.94.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.52 this morning. The stock was up 8.2% on the session.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.78. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) shares hit $24.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.43%.
- Valhi (NYSE:VHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.34 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.31%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares hit a yearly high of $10.71. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares were up 1.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.12 for a change of up 1.51%.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares hit a yearly high of $25.24. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
- Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.
- Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ:VSPR) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.29. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares hit $11.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.43%.
- Carriage Servs (NYSE:CSV) shares set a new yearly high of $39.33 this morning. The stock was up 3.69% on the session.
- Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares hit $16.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.98%.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.80. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.
- BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.45. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.97 this morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.
- Western Asset High Income (NYSE:HIX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.20. Shares traded down 0.06%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.85 on Wednesday, moving up 0.34%.
- Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.82.
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares broke to $16.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.88%.
- BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
- Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares were up 0.64% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.21.
- First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.08. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
- Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.66 with a daily change of up 4.15%.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.95 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.55%.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 19.09%.
- PIMCO Energy & Tactical (NYSE:NRGX) shares were down 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.99.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.99. The stock was up 21.97% for the day.
- Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) shares were up 0.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.85.
- Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.04 with a daily change of up 7.92%.
- West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were up 0.11% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.80.
- Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.03%.
- North American (NYSE:NOA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.23 with a daily change of up 2.75%.
- Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares were up 1.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.65.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) shares broke to $12.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.34%.
- Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) shares hit $15.51 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ:BSET) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.25%.
- First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares were down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 for a change of down 0.13%.
- Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.59.
- Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.57%.
- Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE:JRS) shares hit a yearly high of $10.52. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- MFS Municipal IT (NYSE:MFM) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.98 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE:EMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
- Credit Suisse High Yield (AMEX:DHY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.48. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Senior Income (NYSE:EVF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.22%.
- First Business Financial (NASDAQ:FBIZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.31. The stock traded down 0.5% on the session.
- BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.21 for a change of up 0.63%.
- Ivy High Income (NYSE:IVH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.01%.
- Nuveen Tax-advantaged (NYSE:JTD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares hit a yearly high of $12.54. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) shares hit a yearly high of $31.31. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.47. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.
- Miller/Howard High Income (NYSE:HIE) shares broke to $10.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX:CIK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.52 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
- Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.15. The stock was down 1.94% for the day.
- Nuveen Short Duration (NYSE:JSD) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.54 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.
- Salient Midstream (NYSE:SMM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%.
- Voya Natural Resources (NYSE:IRR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.50. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- Fiduciary/Claymore Energy (NYSE:FMO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.10 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
- Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE) shares were up 3.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.44.
- Cushing MLP & Infr Total (NYSE:SRV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.54 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.08%.
- Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.79 on Wednesday, moving down 0.91%.
- Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares were up 1.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.66 for a change of up 1.55%.
