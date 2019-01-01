QQQ
Range
57.27 - 58.93
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/915.1K
Div / Yield
0.92/1.57%
52 Wk
45.63 - 71.71
Mkt Cap
9.4B
Payout Ratio
18.64
Open
57.71
P/E
12.4
EPS
1.26
Shares
161.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Service Corp International is a personal services company that provides funeral and cemetery services and products from its locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company segments its operations into funeral service and cemetery business functions. At its funeral service locations, Service Corp. provides all professional services, facilities, vehicles, and merchandise related to funerals and cremations. Cemetery locations provide cemetery property, memorial markers, and graveyard services to customers. Service Corp. derives the majority of its revenue from its funeral locations, while the cemetery division also generates a significant amount of the company's total income. Geographically, the company gets a major share of revenue from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9701.170 0.2000
REV988.810M1.043B54.490M

Service Corp Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Service Corp Intl (SCI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Service Corp Intl's (SCI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Service Corp Intl (SCI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 81.00 expecting SCI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.44% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Service Corp Intl (SCI)?

A

The stock price for Service Corp Intl (NYSE: SCI) is $58.51 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Service Corp Intl (SCI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Service Corp Intl (SCI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) reporting earnings?

A

Service Corp Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Service Corp Intl (SCI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Service Corp Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Service Corp Intl (SCI) operate in?

A

Service Corp Intl is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.