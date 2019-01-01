QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Balchem manufactures ingredients, nutrients, and chemicals for a wide variety of industries, including human nutrition, animal nutrition, and oil and gas. The company offers a wide variety of product lines, with some highly customized and others commodity-oriented. After the 2014 acquisition of SensoryEffects, the human nutrition and health segment now generates the largest share of companywide revenue and profits.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8500.850 0.0000
REV198.170M213.133M14.963M

Balchem Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Balchem (BCPC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Balchem's (BCPC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Balchem (BCPC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting BCPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.98% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Balchem (BCPC)?

A

The stock price for Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) is $140.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Balchem (BCPC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) reporting earnings?

A

Balchem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Balchem (BCPC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Balchem.

Q

What sector and industry does Balchem (BCPC) operate in?

A

Balchem is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.