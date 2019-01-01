|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.850
|0.850
|0.0000
|REV
|198.170M
|213.133M
|14.963M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Balchem’s space includes: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), RPM International (NYSE:RPM) and Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT).
The latest price target for Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 175.00 expecting BCPC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.98% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Balchem (NASDAQ: BCPC) is $140.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.
Balchem’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Balchem.
Balchem is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.