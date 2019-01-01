QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
The Bank of Princeton is a banking company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. Its personal banking and business banking services include checking accounts and savings accounts. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8500.920 0.0700
REV15.250M17.467M2.217M

Bank of Princeton Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Princeton (BPRN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ: BPRN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of Princeton's (BPRN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Princeton (BPRN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ: BPRN) was reported by Boenning & Scattergood on February 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BPRN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Princeton (BPRN)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ: BPRN) is $29.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Princeton (BPRN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Princeton’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Bank of Princeton (BPRN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Princeton.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Princeton (BPRN) operate in?

A

Bank of Princeton is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.