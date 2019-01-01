Gulf Resources Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and trades bromine and crude salt, natural gas; manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, wastewater processing, papermaking chemical agents and inorganic chemicals, and manufactures and sells materials for human and animal antibiotics. It operates in four segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products and Natural Gas. It derives maximum revenue from the Bromine segment which is commonly used in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.