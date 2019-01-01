QQQ
Range
4.81 - 5
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/12.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.89 - 7.74
Mkt Cap
51.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.81
P/E
80
EPS
0.52
Shares
10.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Gulf Resources Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and trades bromine and crude salt, natural gas; manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, wastewater processing, papermaking chemical agents and inorganic chemicals, and manufactures and sells materials for human and animal antibiotics. It operates in four segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products and Natural Gas. It derives maximum revenue from the Bromine segment which is commonly used in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

Gulf Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gulf (GURE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gulf (NASDAQ: GURE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gulf's (GURE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gulf (GURE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gulf

Q

Current Stock Price for Gulf (GURE)?

A

The stock price for Gulf (NASDAQ: GURE) is $4.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gulf (GURE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gulf.

Q

When is Gulf (NASDAQ:GURE) reporting earnings?

A

Gulf’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Gulf (GURE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gulf.

Q

What sector and industry does Gulf (GURE) operate in?

A

Gulf is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.