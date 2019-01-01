QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Income Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the fund is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. Credit Suisse serves as an investment adviser for the fund. Asset Management offers a wide range of investment products and functions across asset classes and investment styles. The division manages global and regional portfolios, mutual funds, and other investment vehicles for governments, institutions, corporations, and individuals.

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (CIK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt's (CIK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (CIK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (CIK)?

A

The stock price for Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX: CIK) is $3.075 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (CIK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 9, 2018.

Q

When is Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (AMEX:CIK) reporting earnings?

A

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (CIK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt (CIK) operate in?

A

Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.