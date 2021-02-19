Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday morning saw 331 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

(NYSE:JPM). Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:AEHL) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high. Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)'s stock saw the most upside, trading up 96.86% to reach a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $148.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.55%.

(NASDAQ:AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $495.13. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $76.71. Shares traded down 0.03%.

(NYSE:BBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.16 Friday. The stock was up 1.32% for the day. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.15.

(NYSE:SCHW) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.45 Friday. The stock was down 0.4% for the day. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares hit a yearly high of $210.44. The stock traded up 4.94% on the session.

(NYSE:RIO) shares hit $90.51 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares broke to $60.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.77%.

(NASDAQ:AMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $124.48 this morning. The stock was up 5.13% on the session. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $315.88 with a daily change of up 1.46%.

(NYSE:DE) shares were up 11.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $335.12. Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $90.77 on Friday morning, moving up 1.23%.

(NYSE:SNAP) shares were up 3.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.79 for a change of up 3.43%. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares were up 1.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2,321.87.

(NYSE:TFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $57.61 with a daily change of up 3.03%. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.90 Friday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

(NYSE:WBK) shares were down 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.85. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $262.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.

(NYSE:SCCO) shares broke to $79.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.76%. Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.32 on Friday, moving up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ:ADI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $164.37 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.31%. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares hit $74.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:FCX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.67. The stock traded up 7.57% on the session. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $312.06 Friday. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.

(NYSE:CM) shares set a new 52-week high of $91.26 on Friday, moving up 1.2%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares were up 0.64% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.83 for a change of up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:VIACA) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.60 on Friday, moving up 1.0%. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.73. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

(NYSE:PANW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $403.00. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.59 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.74%.

(NYSE:HLT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $117.79. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $76.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%.

(NYSE:NWG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.12. The stock traded up 4.71% on the session. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $172.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) stock made a new 52-week high of $539.59 Friday. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares hit $376.93 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.36%.

(NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $494.90. Shares traded up 2.56%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $222.70 on Friday morning, moving up 4.05%.

(NASDAQ:DISCA) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%. HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) stock made a new 52-week high of $540.37 Friday. The stock was up 4.15% for the day.

(NYSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.68. The stock traded up 10.29% on the session. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $73.76. Shares traded up 5.62%.

(NASDAQ:FITB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.41 on Friday morning, moving up 3.43%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.96 on Friday morning, moving up 5.31%.

(NYSE:CBRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.81 Friday. The stock was up 4.08% for the day. Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $145.83. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

(NYSE:ANET) shares hit a yearly high of $326.60. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $41.04. The stock traded up 3.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CDW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $161.51 with a daily change of up 2.63%. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $162.10. Shares traded up 1.8%.

(NASDAQ:DISCK) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.98%. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.63 on Friday morning, moving down 0.74%.

(NYSE:MLM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $334.56. The stock traded up 2.42% on the session. CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.05 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.12%.

(NASDAQ:TSCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $173.76. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $362.07. The stock traded up 3.89% on the session.

(NYSE:COO) shares hit a yearly high of $393.43. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session. Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $479.62 on Friday morning, moving up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:LYFT) shares hit a yearly high of $59.82. The stock traded up 2.93% on the session. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares hit a yearly high of $14.07. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

(NYSE:LYV) stock hit a yearly high price of $88.16. The stock was up 3.57% for the day. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) shares broke to $133.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.

(NASDAQ:PTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $147.67 Friday. The stock was up 2.7% for the day. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares set a new 52-week high of $118.50 on Friday, moving up 1.77%.

(NASDAQ:NTAP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.23 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.45%. Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares broke to $69.90 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:HBAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.29 Friday. The stock was up 3.11% for the day. Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.66. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:LBTYK) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.43. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $111.67. The stock was up 2.36% for the day.

(NYSE:TDY) shares set a new 52-week high of $412.91 on Friday, moving down 0.47%. Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.32 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

(NYSE:IHG) shares hit $71.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.02%. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) shares hit a yearly high of $28.75. The stock traded up 3.16% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FIVN) shares were up 4.15% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $194.03. Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $303.67. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.

(NYSE:TECK) shares were up 6.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.15 for a change of up 6.3%. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares hit a yearly high of $24.39. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:UHAL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $546.72. The stock traded up 3.01% on the session. Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $195.61. The stock traded up 1.53% on the session.

(NYSE:VEDL) shares hit a yearly high of $10.91. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session. Aegon (NYSE:AEG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $4.75. Shares traded up 4.06%.

(NYSE:AGCO) shares were up 8.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.13. Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.79. Shares traded down 0.09%.

(NYSE:GLOB) shares set a new 52-week high of $244.72 on Friday, moving up 6.25%. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $22.80. Shares traded up 3.75%.

(NYSE:RHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.59 on Friday, moving up 2.08%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $87.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.94%.

(NYSE:KSS) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.69 on Friday, moving up 5.9%. LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.24 on Friday morning, moving up 3.06%.

(NYSE:MP) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.84 on Friday, moving up 6.29%. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.28 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.01%.

(NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $760.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.39%. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) shares hit a yearly high of $162.06. The stock traded up 7.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $44.88 on Friday, moving up 3.04%. Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.67 on Friday, moving up 3.12%.

(NASDAQ:MAT) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.48 Friday. The stock was down 0.3% for the day. CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.70 Friday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GSHD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $173.65. Shares traded up 2.93%. First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were up 2.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.63.

(NYSE:CHH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $111.41 with a daily change of up 3.54%. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares were up 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $159.97.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 2.52% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.47. Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $178.57. The stock traded up 20.81% on the session.

(NYSE:WH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $63.68 with a daily change of up 5.22%. Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.

(NASDAQ:VERX) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.71. Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $128.22 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.18%.

(NYSE:WK) shares set a new yearly high of $114.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.09. The stock was up 2.83% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KRNT) shares were up 0.44% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $40.96 with a daily change of up 4.57%.

(NYSE:KWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $296.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.5%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 6.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.27 for a change of up 6.9%.

(NYSE:EXP) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.95 Friday. The stock was up 3.04% for the day. Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares broke to $43.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.9%.

(NASDAQ:TIGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.50. The stock traded up 14.7% on the session. Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.95. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HLNE) shares hit a yearly high of $94.58. The stock traded up 5.76% on the session. Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $236.84 on Friday, moving up 2.34%.

(NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.62 on Friday morning, moving up 1.81%. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares broke to $190.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.24 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.19%. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.06 on Friday, moving up 3.52%.

(NYSE:OLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.27%. Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) shares were up 2.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $190.24.

(NASDAQ:AMBA) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $128.86. NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.67 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.

(NYSE:REZI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.20 on Friday morning, moving up 3.13%. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $240.06. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:UMBF) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.58 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares broke to $25.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 39.93%.

(NYSE:APG) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.43. The stock was up 0.63% for the day. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.56 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.8%.

(NASDAQ:TCBI) shares set a new yearly high of $73.72 this morning. The stock was up 3.79% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares hit a yearly high of $83.69. The stock traded up 3.63% on the session.

(NYSE:ROG) shares were up 13.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $192.81. Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.80 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.56%.

(NYSE:SSTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.50 on Friday, moving down 0.47%. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.44 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 9.92%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares were up 2.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.57. Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) shares set a new yearly high of $13.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

(NYSE:WOR) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.99 on Friday, moving up 5.97%. Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.06. Shares traded up 3.61%.

(NYSE:TRQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.17 Friday. The stock was up 7.82% for the day. Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.42 on Friday morning, moving up 5.39%.

(NYSE:MCY) shares hit $57.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.49%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.16 on Friday morning, moving up 3.44%.

(NASDAQ:COLB) shares set a new yearly high of $44.30 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.62. The stock traded up 1.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ITCI) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.00. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) shares set a new yearly high of $39.17 this morning. The stock was up 7.36% on the session.

(NYSE:KFY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $56.97 with a daily change of up 2.58%. Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares set a new yearly high of $38.40 this morning. The stock was up 2.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SFNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.14 on Friday, moving up 2.26%. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.68 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.1%.

(NASDAQ:UCBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $33.14 with a daily change of up 2.73%. ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.05 Friday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

(NYSE:SUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.48 Friday. The stock was up 7.44% for the day. Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.57 Friday. The stock was up 1.08% for the day.

(NASDAQ:STAY) shares were up 3.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.95. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) shares hit a yearly high of $19.63. The stock traded up 5.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INDB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $83.96 with a daily change of up 1.19%. LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares were up 8.24% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.06.

(NYSE:TAC) shares set a new yearly high of $9.76 this morning. The stock was up 3.66% on the session. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.10 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares were up 1.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.69 for a change of up 1.71%. Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:THRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $74.04 Friday. The stock was up 4.86% for the day. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares hit a yearly high of $86.51. The stock traded up 1.2% on the session.

(NYSE:TSE) shares broke to $62.14 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.16%. NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares broke to $35.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.02%.

(NASDAQ:MYGN) shares broke to $31.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.23%. Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.67. The stock traded up 6.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BLMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.84 Friday. The stock was up 5.34% for the day. Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.57%.

(NYSE:WBT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.33. The stock traded up 5.27% on the session. Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $65.16 with a daily change of up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a yearly high of $65.89. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) shares were up 12.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $63.38.

(NYSE:HBM) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.29. The stock was up 8.42% for the day. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.19 Friday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CSWI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $131.63 on Friday morning, moving up 2.38%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.93 Friday. The stock was up 3.37% for the day.

(NYSE:ABR) shares were up 4.3% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.18. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.78 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.85%.

(NASDAQ:PATK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.43 on Friday morning, moving up 1.75%. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.13 on Friday, moving up 7.13%.

(NYSE:PAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.53%. Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) shares were up 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $157.05.

(NASDAQ:KALU) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.97%. Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.22 on Friday, moving up 3.24%.

(NYSE:LNN) shares were up 2.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $166.36. nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) shares were up 10.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.13.

(NASDAQ:KRYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.86 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.52%. Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares broke to $73.77 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.88%.

(NYSE:VLRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $14.83 with a daily change of up 3.06%. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) stock set a new 52-week high of $93.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.93%.

(NYSE:ANF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.04 with a daily change of up 0.04%. Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%.

(NASDAQ:BWMX) shares were up 5.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.00. TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.54 on Friday, moving up 1.63%.

(NYSE:STC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.88%. Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) shares hit $22.17 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.51%.

(NASDAQ:RAVN) shares were up 0.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of up 0.27%. Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) shares were up 4.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.94.

(NYSE:GSAH) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.10. The stock was up 4.01% for the day. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.13 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.17%.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares broke to $14.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NYSE:TGH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $26.28. Shares traded up 7.87%. Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.39 on Friday, moving up 2.08%.

(NASDAQ:ICHR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.00. The stock traded up 4.11% on the session. Kraton (NYSE:KRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.17 on Friday morning, moving up 8.2%.

(NASDAQ:BOMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $49.92 with a daily change of up 1.05%. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 70.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.49.

(NYSE:WLL) shares hit a yearly high of $33.03. The stock traded up 4.28% on the session. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) stock hit a yearly high price of $41.46. The stock was up 1.97% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BPFH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.38. Shares traded up 3.09%. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.00. The stock was up 5.42% for the day.

(NYSE:SXI) shares hit $95.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.46%. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $49.14 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.

(NASDAQ:DCOM) shares were up 0.83% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.02. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares were up 3.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.70.

(NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 2.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.01. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:KIDS) stock hit a yearly high price of $57.42. The stock was up 4.04% for the day. Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.99 on Friday morning, moving up 4.42%.

(NASDAQ:CLDX) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.12 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.64%. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.56. Shares traded up 3.62%.

(NYSE:ENVA) shares were up 2.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.24 for a change of up 2.66%. Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) shares hit $13.15 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 36.85%.

(NASDAQ:BCOV) shares were down 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.26. Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.00. The stock was up 3.32% for the day.

(NYSE:GAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.07 Friday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.93 with a daily change of up 6.46%.

(AMEX:CET) shares set a new yearly high of $36.48 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.04%.

(NYSE:TDF) shares hit a yearly high of $27.64. The stock traded up 1.51% on the session. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.58.

(NASDAQ:TMDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.46 on Friday morning, moving up 1.2%. Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares broke to $18.48 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.16%.

(NYSE:TPC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.11 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.32%. Magic Software (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.35 on Friday morning, moving down 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:AXGN) shares were up 4.61% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.05. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares were up 1.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.56.

(NASDAQ:SLN) shares hit a yearly high of $28.78. The stock traded down 2.78% on the session. BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares were up 1.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.88.

(NASDAQ:TSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.97 with a daily change of up 4.34%. Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) shares hit a yearly high of $15.44. The stock traded up 3.04% on the session.

(NYSE:CAI) shares hit $44.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.86%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) shares hit a yearly high of $74.44. The stock traded up 2.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NCTY) shares broke to $87.58 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 31.48%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.48 on Friday, moving up 2.33%.

(NASDAQ:XNET) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.22 Friday. The stock was up 25.48% for the day. Pandion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PAND) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.89. The stock was up 6.18% for the day.

(NYSE:GCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.98 on Friday morning, moving up 0.49%. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares broke to $39.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.0%.

(NYSE:JIH) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.42 on Friday, moving up 0.07%. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ:CHW) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.40 Friday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AXTI) shares were up 22.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.28. Osprey Technology (NYSE:SFTW) shares set a new yearly high of $17.47 this morning. The stock was up 7.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IIIN) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.58. The stock was up 2.99% for the day. Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.37 Friday. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.

(NYSE:IFN) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.53. Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.80 with a daily change of up 7.75%.

(NYSE:HQL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.32 on Friday morning, moving up 1.56%. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares hit a yearly high of $8.47. The stock traded up 9.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.50. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $31.52 with a daily change of up 0.84%.

(NASDAQ:SCPL) shares were up 4.48% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.74 for a change of up 4.48%. Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) shares were down 0.56% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65.

(AMEX:AEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.14 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) shares were down 0.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.78 for a change of down 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:IBEX) shares were up 4.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.50. BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $45.60 with a daily change of down 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:ACTG) shares were up 5.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.77. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Friday morning, moving up 67.32%.

(NASDAQ:VTGN) shares were up 11.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.00 for a change of up 11.74%. North American (NYSE:NOA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.68. The stock traded up 6.44% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HAYN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $28.81 with a daily change of up 5.54%. Trilogy Metals Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:TMQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $2.60 with a daily change of up 2.45%.

(NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.90. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session. Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) shares were up 0.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.03.

(NYSE:IIF) shares were up 0.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.01. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.69. The stock traded up 4.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.3%. MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) shares were up 10.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.14.

(AMEX:MLSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.37. The stock traded up 6.19% on the session. EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.67. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ:LATN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.74 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%. Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.83. Shares traded up 36.69%.

(NASDAQ:SAII) shares hit $11.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.14 on Friday, moving up 0.79%.

(NYSE:SCPE) shares hit a yearly high of $10.81. The stock traded down 0.01% on the session. Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.94 Friday. The stock was up 41.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KRUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.42 with a daily change of up 3.24%. BCLS Acquisition (NASDAQ:BLSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.00 on Friday, moving up 2.17%.

(AMEX:WRN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.65. Shares traded up 9.47%. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 11.17%.

(NASDAQ:INSE) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.95. The stock was up 3.06% for the day. IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.81. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:PBT) shares broke to $4.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%. R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) shares hit $2.92 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.72%.

(NASDAQ:HLXA) shares hit a yearly high of $12.95. The stock traded up 1.49% on the session. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) shares were up 9.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.15.

(NASDAQ:MFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.47 on Friday morning, moving up 6.15%. Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) shares were up 3.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.89.

(NASDAQ:CLIR) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.47%. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $27.45. Shares traded up 2.2%.

(NASDAQ:CTXR) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.07 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 22.44%. Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.15%.

(NASDAQ:OSS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Friday morning, moving up 11.32%. Gabelli Global Small (NYSE:GGZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

(NYSE:JMP) shares were up 30.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.99. Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.56. Shares traded up 96.86%.

(NASDAQ:FVAM) shares were up 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.98. ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) shares hit a yearly high of $2.65. The stock traded up 5.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FEIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.26 on Friday morning, moving up 2.15%. Issuer Direct Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:ISDR) shares were up 4.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.35.

(NASDAQ:DXYN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.67. The stock traded up 7.63% on the session. Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) shares broke to $4.68 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.95%.

(NASDAQ:PRFX) shares hit $7.25 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 17.61%. BK Technologies Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:BKTI) shares set a new yearly high of $4.64 this morning. The stock was up 4.68% on the session.

(NYSE:SCX) shares hit a yearly high of $5.86. The stock traded up 1.76% on the session. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.42 on Friday morning, moving up 1.22%.

(NYSE:NJV) shares were up 0.2% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.84. AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares were up 4.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.46.

(NASDAQ:MTSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.78 Friday. The stock was up 13.76% for the day. Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) shares hit a yearly high of $5.49. The stock traded up 18.0% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!