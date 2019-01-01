QQQ
BK Technologies Corp designs, manufactures, markets wireless communication products. The company has divided its products into business and industrial analog, portables, mobiles, base stations, and repeaters. Its product portfolio consists of two-way land mobile radios, handheld radios, radios installed in vehicles. Its products are sold in the government and public safety market and business and industrial market.

BK Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BK Technologies (BKTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BK Technologies's (BKTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BK Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for BK Technologies (BKTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BK Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for BK Technologies (BKTI)?

A

The stock price for BK Technologies (AMEX: BKTI) is $2.3906 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:50:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BK Technologies (BKTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) reporting earnings?

A

BK Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is BK Technologies (BKTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BK Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does BK Technologies (BKTI) operate in?

A

BK Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.