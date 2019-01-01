|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.750
|1.920
|0.1700
|REV
|242.300M
|230.500M
|-11.800M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rogers (NYSE: ROG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Rogers’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA).
The latest price target for Rogers (NYSE: ROG) was reported by CJS Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 277.00 expecting ROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.82% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Rogers (NYSE: ROG) is $272.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Rogers.
Rogers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Rogers.
Rogers is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.