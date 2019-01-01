QQQ
Range
271.5 - 272.42
Vol / Avg.
571.5K/341.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
172.21 - 274.17
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
272.05
P/E
47.51
EPS
1.34
Shares
18.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Rogers Corporation designs develop and manufacture engineered materials and components for sale to original equipment manufacturers and component suppliers. The firm operates in three business segments: advanced connectivity solutions, which manufactures circuit materials for applications in communications infrastructure, automotive, and consumer electronics markets; elastomeric material solutions, which provide cushioning, sealing, and impact protection in automotive, transportation, and construction applications; and power electronics solutions, which sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications. The firm generates revenue primarily in the United States, China, and Germany, but has a presence around the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.7501.920 0.1700
REV242.300M230.500M-11.800M

Rogers Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rogers (ROG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rogers (NYSE: ROG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rogers's (ROG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Rogers (ROG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Rogers (NYSE: ROG) was reported by CJS Securities on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 277.00 expecting ROG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.82% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Rogers (ROG)?

A

The stock price for Rogers (NYSE: ROG) is $272.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rogers (ROG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rogers.

Q

When is Rogers (NYSE:ROG) reporting earnings?

A

Rogers’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Rogers (ROG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rogers.

Q

What sector and industry does Rogers (ROG) operate in?

A

Rogers is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.