QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.89 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
55.7K/181.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 7.84
Mkt Cap
9.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.99
P/E
2.66
EPS
-0.18
Shares
10.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 2:18PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 2:15PM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 11:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 23, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Jul 21, 2021, 9:36AM
load more
PainReform Ltd is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. The company's product PRF-110 is based on the local anesthetic ropivacaine, targeting the post-operative pain relief market. PRF-110 is an oil-based, viscous, clear solution that is deposited directly into the surgical wound bed before closure to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PainReform Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PainReform (PRFX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PainReform (NASDAQ: PRFX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PainReform's (PRFX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PainReform.

Q

What is the target price for PainReform (PRFX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PainReform

Q

Current Stock Price for PainReform (PRFX)?

A

The stock price for PainReform (NASDAQ: PRFX) is $0.9469 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PainReform (PRFX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PainReform.

Q

When is PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) reporting earnings?

A

PainReform’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is PainReform (PRFX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PainReform.

Q

What sector and industry does PainReform (PRFX) operate in?

A

PainReform is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.