Range
5.33 - 6.26
Vol / Avg.
133.7K/236.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.21 - 26.74
Mkt Cap
35.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.5
P/E
-
EPS
-12.4
Shares
5.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Origin Agritech Ltd is a Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, the company's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits.

Origin Agritech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Origin Agritech (SEED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Origin Agritech's (SEED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Origin Agritech (SEED) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Origin Agritech

Q

Current Stock Price for Origin Agritech (SEED)?

A

The stock price for Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) is $6.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Origin Agritech (SEED) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Origin Agritech.

Q

When is Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) reporting earnings?

A

Origin Agritech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Origin Agritech (SEED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Origin Agritech.

Q

What sector and industry does Origin Agritech (SEED) operate in?

A

Origin Agritech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.