Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics that aim to improve outcomes for oncology and rare diseases. Its lead oncology product candidate is etigilimab, for patients with advanced solid tumors. Some of the other products in the pipeline are setrusumab, alvelestat, leflutrozole, navicixizumab, and acumapimod.