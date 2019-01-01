QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.75 - 1.94
Vol / Avg.
6.1K/50.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.66 - 3.63
Mkt Cap
80.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.79
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
41.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:14PM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 9:58AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:56PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 5:13PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Apr 6, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 4:22PM
Benzinga - Mar 2, 2021, 4:21PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Marchex Inc is a conversational analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to their business. It delivers data insights and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionality that drives insights and solutions to help companies find, engage, and support their customers across voice and text-based communication channels. The company generates the majority of revenues from core analytics and solutions services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marchex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marchex (MCHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marchex's (MCHX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marchex (MCHX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) was reported by Roth Capital on December 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting MCHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marchex (MCHX)?

A

The stock price for Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) is $1.94 last updated Today at 2:33:58 PM.

Q

Does Marchex (MCHX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on March 7, 2018.

Q

When is Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) reporting earnings?

A

Marchex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Marchex (MCHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marchex.

Q

What sector and industry does Marchex (MCHX) operate in?

A

Marchex is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.