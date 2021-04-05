 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:

 

Monday's morning session saw 277 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:AWX) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:AWX)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 24.88% to reach a new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.89 on Monday, moving up 1.59%.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2,198.55. The stock was up 2.74% for the day.
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new 52-week high of $2,190.44 on Monday, moving up 2.69%.
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $307.20. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.28. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares hit $313.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $653.00. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $195.48 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
  • Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
  • Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares set a new yearly high of $224.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $285.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $194.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.00.
  • Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares were up 2.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.63.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $204.18. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were up 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $653.00.
  • CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.72.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $274.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $124.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.86. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares broke to $211.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $309.68. Shares traded up 0.82%.
  • Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares broke to $43.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares were up 0.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $142.10 for a change of up 0.8%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $352.99.
  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $58.86. Shares traded up 0.89%.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) stock hit a yearly high price of $390.22. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.53. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
  • Eni (NYSE:E) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.19 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $252.84. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares were up 1.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.38 for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.43. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.
  • IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $201.31 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.94 Monday. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new yearly high of $512.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
  • Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares hit $45.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $92.10 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares set a new yearly high of $203.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.58. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $192.34. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.79%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were up 1.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.52 for a change of up 1.11%.
  • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.44.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.08 Monday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares broke to $248.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $239.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares hit $37.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.66 Monday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $135.23 Monday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $152.18. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $269.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares set a new 52-week high of $171.86 on Monday, moving up 0.55%.
  • POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.69. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were up 1.98% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $199.94 for a change of up 1.98%.
  • CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares set a new yearly high of $84.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.45. The stock was up 5.37% for the day.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.71. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $179.33 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares hit $32.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $109.95 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.42 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares broke to $173.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
  • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.90.
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $4,837.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares broke to $43.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
  • SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a yearly high of $27.72. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.22 for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares set a new yearly high of $47.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.10.
  • Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit $62.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.41 Monday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $213.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.93. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $190.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
  • Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares hit a yearly high of $228.38. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $53.98. Shares traded up 0.11%.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $185.39 Monday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
  • Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
  • PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.19 on Monday, moving up 1.17%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares were up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.11 for a change of up 0.96%.
  • Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.94. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $235.30 Monday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.75.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.06.
  • Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.25. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.89 on Monday, moving up 0.8%.
  • Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares broke to $106.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
  • Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.59. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.45. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $199.25 with a daily change of down 0.67%.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.00. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $269.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $192.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%.
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.86. The stock was up 7.32% for the day.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $48.81. Shares traded up 1.73%.
  • Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.32 for a change of up 0.06%.
  • Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.32.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares hit $186.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $58.85. Shares traded up 1.86%.
  • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares broke to $113.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $65.85. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.25. The stock traded up 5.98% on the session.
  • ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $92.10. Shares traded up 0.65%.
  • Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.55. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
  • BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.72 with a daily change of up 3.65%.
  • FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares broke to $57.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
  • Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares broke to $97.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.23%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares hit $72.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $154.54. Shares traded up 1.25%.
  • WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.53. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares broke to $68.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock made a new 52-week high of $115.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.67. Shares traded up 1.81%.
  • Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.16 Monday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.58 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $58.17 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
  • Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a yearly high of $173.56. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.57.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.20.
  • CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $194.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.24%.
  • Crane (NYSE:CR) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.35 Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.93 Monday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $76.49. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares set a new yearly high of $78.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
  • KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were up 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.33 for a change of up 0.13%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit $30.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%.
  • APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares were up 2.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.23.
  • Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.70 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
  • SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.92 Monday. The stock was up 3.78% for the day.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) shares set a new yearly high of $32.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.
  • H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.64.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a yearly high of $155.08. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.38.
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.88. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.40 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.45.
  • FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.47 on Monday morning, moving up 3.13%.
  • Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $71.33. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
  • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.16. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.
  • Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares hit $122.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.95%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.10 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.40 for a change of up 0.34%.
  • Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.52%.
  • Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares were up 0.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.32.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new yearly high of $17.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.78 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.76 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
  • Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $107.73 on Monday morning, moving up 2.28%.
  • Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.00. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.71. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.20. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
  • Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares were up 12.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.61 for a change of up 12.16%.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares hit $14.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
  • Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares hit $238.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to $18.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
  • PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares were up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89.
  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares broke to $40.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
  • PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.28 on Monday morning, moving up 0.9%.
  • COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares broke to $18.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.15 on Monday morning, moving down 0.79%.
  • Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares hit $14.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.52. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.40 on Monday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.39. Shares traded down 1.39%.
  • Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.77. Shares traded up 0.78%.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares hit $62.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
  • Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit $49.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
  • TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.12 Monday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.10.
  • Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.37. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares hit $13.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares broke to $31.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.44%.
  • iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares broke to $18.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
  • Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.05 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
  • MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 1.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.84.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.73 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $28.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.65. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit $31.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.41. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.72. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.34 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares hit a yearly high of $6.92. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
  • National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares hit a yearly high of $259.23. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
  • Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.05. Shares traded down 0.13%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.91. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.87 Monday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
  • Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.58. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.67. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
  • Argan (NYSE:AGX) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.99.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.67 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
  • UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.86 on Monday morning, moving up 1.22%.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.10.
  • BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) shares broke to $13.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.4%.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares set a new yearly high of $17.09 this morning. The stock was up 3.68% on the session.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
  • Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares set a new yearly high of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
  • BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to $18.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.70 with a daily change of up 1.73%.
  • Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.11. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were up 3.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.70.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares were up 1.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.16 for a change of up 1.15%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares were up 0.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.45 for a change of up 0.61%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.41 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
  • Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.00. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares hit $6.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) shares were up 0.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.25.
  • Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.91. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
  • Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.02. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.25. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.44 with a daily change of up 5.91%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares set a new yearly high of $11.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
  • Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.62. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares hit a yearly high of $19.06. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.30. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.97. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.81 on Monday, moving up 4.89%.
  • Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.03 on Monday morning, moving up 13.36%.
  • Star Group (NYSE:SGU) shares set a new yearly high of $10.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares set a new yearly high of $30.66 this morning. The stock was up 4.25% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares set a new yearly high of $26.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
  • Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.17 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%.
  • Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.17 Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares were up 0.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.16 for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares were up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.10 for a change of up 0.59%.
  • MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares hit $6.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.04 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.27. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
  • Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.59%.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.15. The stock was up 4.58% for the day.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.22 Monday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.45. The stock traded up 4.17% on the session.
  • First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (AMEX:FEN) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.74.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.39.
  • First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares broke to $12.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.
  • Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (AMEX:NRO) shares set a new yearly high of $4.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.06%.
  • Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.23. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.39. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
  • USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
  • LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares were up 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.74.
  • Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.80. Shares traded down 0.12%.
  • GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.28 on Monday, moving down 1.13%.
  • Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares were up 20.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.84.
  • Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.94. Shares traded up 0.68%.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.61 on Monday, moving up 2.14%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:WLMS) shares were up 5.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.99.
  • BlackRock New York (NYSE:BSE) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.64 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares broke to $9.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.74%.
  • BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) shares were up 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49 for a change of up 0.88%.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares were up 6.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.99 for a change of up 6.97%.
  • Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.36. The stock traded up 2.57% on the session.
  • The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.37 with a daily change of up 8.05%.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:AWX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.50 this morning. The stock was up 24.88% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Related Articles (SMCI + SMG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 15, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com