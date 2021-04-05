Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 277 companies set new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.89 on Monday, moving up 1.59%.

(NYSE:IRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.37 with a daily change of up 8.05%. Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:AWX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.50 this morning. The stock was up 24.88% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.