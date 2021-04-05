Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday's morning session saw 277 companies set new 52-week highs.
Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
- Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:AWX) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:AWX)'s stock made the biggest move upwards, moving 24.88% to reach a new 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.89 on Monday, moving up 1.59%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2,198.55. The stock was up 2.74% for the day.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares set a new 52-week high of $2,190.44 on Monday, moving up 2.69%.
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $307.20. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.28. Shares traded up 0.84%.
- Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares hit $313.68 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares hit a new 52-week high of $653.00. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $195.48 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- Accenture (NYSE:ACN) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.89%.
- Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) shares set a new yearly high of $224.30 this morning. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $285.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $194.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $146.00.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares were up 2.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.63.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $204.18. Shares traded up 1.04%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares were up 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $653.00.
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.72.
- Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stock set a new 52-week high of $274.90 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.39%.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $124.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.86. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares broke to $211.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.
- Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $309.68. Shares traded up 0.82%.
- Prudential (NYSE:PUK) shares broke to $43.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) shares were up 0.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $142.10 for a change of up 0.8%.
- KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $352.99.
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $58.86. Shares traded up 0.89%.
- Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) stock hit a yearly high price of $390.22. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.53. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Eni (NYSE:E) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.19 Monday. The stock was up 0.2% for the day.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $252.84. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares were up 1.24% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.38 for a change of up 1.24%.
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
- HP (NYSE:HPQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.43. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.
- IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $201.31 with a daily change of up 1.61%.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.94 Monday. The stock was up 3.08% for the day.
- O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares set a new yearly high of $512.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.75% on the session.
- Corning (NYSE:GLW) shares hit $45.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.57%.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $92.10 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares set a new yearly high of $203.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $104.58. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $192.34. Shares traded up 1.81%.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.39 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.79%.
- NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares were up 1.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.52 for a change of up 1.11%.
- AMETEK (NYSE:AME) shares were up 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $130.44.
- KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.08 Monday. The stock was up 1.05% for the day.
- Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares broke to $248.70 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.38%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $239.12 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares hit $37.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.14%.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.66 Monday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) stock made a new 52-week high of $135.23 Monday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a yearly high of $152.18. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $269.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.21%.
- CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) shares set a new 52-week high of $171.86 on Monday, moving up 0.55%.
- POSCO (NYSE:PKX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.69. The stock traded up 4.14% on the session.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares were up 1.98% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $199.94 for a change of up 1.98%.
- CGI (NYSE:GIB) shares set a new yearly high of $84.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
- MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.45. The stock was up 5.37% for the day.
- Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.71. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $179.33 on Monday morning, moving up 1.02%.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) shares hit $32.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
- Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $109.95 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.42 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares broke to $173.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.33%.
- Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) shares were up 1.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.90.
- NVR (NYSE:NVR) stock made a new 52-week high of $4,837.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) shares broke to $43.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.4%.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE:SKM) shares hit a yearly high of $27.72. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares were up 0.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.22 for a change of up 0.71%.
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) shares set a new yearly high of $47.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $133.10.
- Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) shares hit $62.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.31%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.41 Monday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- IDEX (NYSE:IEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $213.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.93. The stock was up 1.17% for the day.
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $190.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.
- Masco (NYSE:MAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.53 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.
- Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares hit a yearly high of $228.38. The stock traded up 0.72% on the session.
- PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $53.98. Shares traded up 0.11%.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $185.39 Monday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.66%.
- Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
- PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.19 on Monday, moving up 1.17%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.86%.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares were up 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.11 for a change of up 0.96%.
- Textron (NYSE:TXT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.94. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $235.30 Monday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.75.
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.06.
- Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $129.25. The stock traded up 1.17% on the session.
- GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.89 on Monday, moving up 0.8%.
- Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.40 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
- Toro (NYSE:TTC) shares broke to $106.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.03%.
- Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.59. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.45. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $199.25 with a daily change of down 0.67%.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.00. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock set a new 52-week high of $269.46 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.67%.
- Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $192.95 on Monday morning, moving up 0.48%.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.86. The stock was up 7.32% for the day.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $48.81. Shares traded up 1.73%.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) shares were up 0.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $94.32 for a change of up 0.06%.
- Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $183.32.
- Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) shares hit $186.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.
- SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $62.51 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.45%.
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $58.85. Shares traded up 1.86%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) shares broke to $113.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
- Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) shares hit a yearly high of $65.85. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
- Jabil (NYSE:JBL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $53.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
- ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.25. The stock traded up 5.98% on the session.
- ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $92.10. Shares traded up 0.65%.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.55. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.72 with a daily change of up 3.65%.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares broke to $57.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares broke to $97.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.23%.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares hit $72.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.
- Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $154.54. Shares traded up 1.25%.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.53. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) shares broke to $68.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.06%.
- EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock made a new 52-week high of $115.88 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.67. Shares traded up 1.81%.
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.16 Monday. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE:FR) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.58 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $58.17 with a daily change of up 0.67%.
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) shares hit a yearly high of $173.56. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.57.
- Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.20.
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $194.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.24%.
- Crane (NYSE:CR) stock made a new 52-week high of $96.35 Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.93 Monday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.
- Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $76.49. Shares traded up 1.27%.
- MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) stock made a new 52-week high of $92.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
- UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares set a new yearly high of $78.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.38% on the session.
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shares were up 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.33 for a change of up 0.13%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares hit $30.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.92%.
- APi Gr (NYSE:APG) shares were up 2.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.23.
- Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $42.70 with a daily change of up 1.14%.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.92 Monday. The stock was up 3.78% for the day.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) shares set a new yearly high of $32.68 this morning. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.
- H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.64.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares hit a yearly high of $155.08. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Univar Solns (NYSE:UNVR) shares were up 1.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.38.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.88. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.40 for a change of up 0.95%.
- Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) shares were up 0.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.45.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSKR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.47 on Monday morning, moving up 3.13%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares hit a yearly high of $71.33. The stock traded up 0.82% on the session.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.16. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.
- Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) shares hit $122.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.95%.
- InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.10 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.40 for a change of up 0.34%.
- Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 5.52%.
- Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) shares were up 0.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $77.32.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) shares set a new yearly high of $17.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.78 on Monday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.76 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $107.73 on Monday morning, moving up 2.28%.
- Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.60 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.00. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.
- Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.71. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.20. The stock was up 2.11% for the day.
- Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) shares were up 12.16% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.61 for a change of up 12.16%.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares hit $14.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.
- Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) shares hit $238.47 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) shares broke to $18.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE:PTY) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.40 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- Knowles (NYSE:KN) shares were up 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.89.
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares broke to $40.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.8%.
- PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.28 on Monday morning, moving up 0.9%.
- COHEN & STEERS QUALITY (NYSE:RQI) shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares broke to $18.28 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.11%.
- BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.15 on Monday morning, moving down 0.79%.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) shares hit $14.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
- Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.52. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $62.40 on Monday morning, moving up 1.17%.
- Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.39. Shares traded down 1.39%.
- Liberty All Star Equity (NYSE:USA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.77. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares hit $62.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares hit $49.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
- TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.12 Monday. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
- Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) shares were up 5.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.10.
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.37. The stock was up 3.21% for the day.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares hit $13.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
- Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) shares broke to $31.80 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.44%.
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) shares broke to $18.38 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.52%.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.05 on Monday, moving up 0.79%.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares were up 1.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.84.
- Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares set a new yearly high of $12.73 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit $28.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.
- OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.65. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit $31.88 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE:ETW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.41. Shares traded up 0.53%.
- Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE:AOD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.72. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
- Central Securities Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:CET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.34 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) shares hit a yearly high of $6.92. The stock traded up 2.33% on the session.
- National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares hit a yearly high of $259.23. The stock traded up 1.31% on the session.
- Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $24.05. Shares traded down 0.13%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE:IGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.91. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.87 Monday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.58. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.67. The stock was up 1.03% for the day.
- Argan (NYSE:AGX) shares were up 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $55.99.
- John Hancock (NYSE:HTD) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.67 Monday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.
- UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.86 on Monday morning, moving up 1.22%.
- TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) shares were up 1.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.10.
- BowX Acquisition (NASDAQ:BOWX) shares broke to $13.62 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.4%.
- Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.37 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.1%.
- Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.73 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.65%.
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares set a new yearly high of $17.09 this morning. The stock was up 3.68% on the session.
- Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
- Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) shares set a new yearly high of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to $18.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $36.70 with a daily change of up 1.73%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.11. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were up 3.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.70.
- Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares were up 1.15% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.16 for a change of up 1.15%.
- Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares were up 0.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.45 for a change of up 0.61%.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.41 with a daily change of up 0.05%.
- Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.00. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) shares hit $6.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) shares were up 0.66% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.25.
- Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.91. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE:AWP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.02. Shares traded up 0.84%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $32.25. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $49.44 with a daily change of up 5.91%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) shares set a new yearly high of $11.53 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
- Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.62. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
- Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) shares hit a yearly high of $19.06. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.30. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
- Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.97. Shares traded up 1.16%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares set a new 52-week high of $82.81 on Monday, moving up 4.89%.
- Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.03 on Monday morning, moving up 13.36%.
- Star Group (NYSE:SGU) shares set a new yearly high of $10.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) shares set a new yearly high of $30.66 this morning. The stock was up 4.25% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares set a new yearly high of $26.94 this morning. The stock was up 1.3% on the session.
- Nuveen Real Asset I&G (NYSE:JRI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.17 on Monday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.17 Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFL) shares were up 0.37% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.16 for a change of up 0.37%.
- Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) shares were up 0.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.10 for a change of up 0.59%.
- MFS Multimarket IT (NYSE:MMT) shares hit $6.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
- Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.04 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.37%.
- Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.27. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
- Cohen & Steers Closed-end (NYSE:FOF) shares set a new yearly high of $13.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
- Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE:GPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.59%.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.15. The stock was up 4.58% for the day.
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.22 Monday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.45. The stock traded up 4.17% on the session.
- First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (AMEX:FEN) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.74.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares were up 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.39.
- First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares broke to $12.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.78%.
- Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. (AMEX:NRO) shares set a new yearly high of $4.76 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.46 Monday. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.06%.
- Guggenheim Credit (NYSE:GGM) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.23. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
- Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.39. The stock traded up 1.72% on the session.
- USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.89 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.14%.
- LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) shares were up 3.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.74.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE:MCN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.80. Shares traded down 0.12%.
- GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.28 on Monday, moving down 1.13%.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares were up 20.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $2.84.
- Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc Common Stock (AMEX:IAF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.94. Shares traded up 0.68%.
- inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.61 on Monday, moving up 2.14%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.98 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:WLMS) shares were up 5.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.99.
- BlackRock New York (NYSE:BSE) shares were up 0.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.64 for a change of up 0.79%.
- BBQ Hldgs (NASDAQ:BBQ) shares broke to $9.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.74%.
- BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) shares were up 0.88% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.49 for a change of up 0.88%.
- Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares were up 6.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.99 for a change of up 6.97%.
- Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.36. The stock traded up 2.57% on the session.
- The New Ireland Fund (NYSE:IRL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $12.37 with a daily change of up 8.05%.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:AWX) shares set a new yearly high of $5.50 this morning. The stock was up 24.88% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
