Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/859.4K
Div / Yield
0.84/1.96%
52 Wk
42.58 - 68.68
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
30.6
Open
-
P/E
15.96
EPS
0.64
Shares
92.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components. Its core operations focus on designing and engineering naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel for the United States government. Additionally, it provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration services, and other solutions in the nuclear power industry. Services may vary between operational, technical, environmental, or more generalized to help its customers make improvements. The company takes on major projects that need significant planning and resources for completion. Contracts may extend beyond one year, and provisions may be implemented to adequately represent costs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9300.950 0.0200
REV603.310M591.975M-11.335M

BWX Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BWX Technologies (BWXT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BWX Technologies's (BWXT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BWX Technologies (BWXT) stock?

A

The latest price target for BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) was reported by Barclays on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BWXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.12% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BWX Technologies (BWXT)?

A

The stock price for BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is $42.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BWX Technologies (BWXT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.

Q

When is BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) reporting earnings?

A

BWX Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is BWX Technologies (BWXT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BWX Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does BWX Technologies (BWXT) operate in?

A

BWX Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.