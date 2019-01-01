|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BWX Technologies’s space includes: Virgin Orbit Holdings (NASDAQ:VORB), Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE:AJRD), Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON), Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Textron (NYSE:TXT).
The latest price target for BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) was reported by Barclays on November 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 53.00 expecting BWXT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.12% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) is $42.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.
BWX Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BWX Technologies.
BWX Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.