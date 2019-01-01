QQQ
Range
9.61 - 9.9
Vol / Avg.
182.1K/239.8K
Div / Yield
0.91/9.27%
52 Wk
9.29 - 11.74
Mkt Cap
616.4M
Payout Ratio
51.76
Open
9.88
P/E
5.58
Shares
64.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The group invests in various sectors such as financials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, industrials, energy, utilities, telecommunication services, and materials.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (ETJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eaton Vance Risk-Managed's (ETJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed.

Q

What is the target price for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (ETJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed

Q

Current Stock Price for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (ETJ)?

A

The stock price for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) is $9.62 last updated Today at 8:59:35 PM.

Q

Does Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (ETJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) reporting earnings?

A

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (ETJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed.

Q

What sector and industry does Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (ETJ) operate in?

A

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.