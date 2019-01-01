International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer, underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. The company operates in a portfolio of Energy, Property, Construction and Engineering, Ports and Terminals, Financial Institutions, General Aviation, Professional Indemnity, Casualty, Directors and Officers, Political Violence, Forestry, and Treaty Reinsurance. Its operating segment includes Specialty Long tail; Specialty Short tail and Reinsurance. The company generates maximum revenue from Specialty Long tail segment.