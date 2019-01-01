QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/26K
Div / Yield
0.32/4.19%
52 Wk
6.75 - 11.05
Mkt Cap
373M
Payout Ratio
34.02
Open
-
P/E
7.87
EPS
0.31
Shares
48.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 4:31PM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 5:17PM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd is an international specialist commercial insurer and reinsurer, underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. The company operates in a portfolio of Energy, Property, Construction and Engineering, Ports and Terminals, Financial Institutions, General Aviation, Professional Indemnity, Casualty, Directors and Officers, Political Violence, Forestry, and Treaty Reinsurance. Its operating segment includes Specialty Long tail; Specialty Short tail and Reinsurance. The company generates maximum revenue from Specialty Long tail segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intl General Insurance Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intl General Insurance (IGIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intl General Insurance's (IGIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Intl General Insurance (IGIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGIC) was reported by RBC Capital on May 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting IGIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Intl General Insurance (IGIC)?

A

The stock price for Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ: IGIC) is $7.63 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intl General Insurance (IGIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 20, 2021.

Q

When is Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) reporting earnings?

A

Intl General Insurance’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Intl General Insurance (IGIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intl General Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does Intl General Insurance (IGIC) operate in?

A

Intl General Insurance is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.