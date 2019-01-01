QQQ
Avalon Holdings Corp is a waste management company. The company provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal and governmental customers in selected northeastern and midwestern U.S. markets. It has two operating segments. The waste management services segment which is the key revenue driver, includes waste disposal services, captive landfill operations, and saltwater injection well operations. Its golf and related operations segment include management of golf courses, clubhouses, hotel, fitness centers, tennis courts, salon and spa services, dining, banquet, conference facilities, and a travel agency.

Avalon Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avalon Holdings (AWX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avalon Holdings's (AWX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avalon Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Avalon Holdings (AWX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avalon Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Avalon Holdings (AWX)?

A

The stock price for Avalon Holdings (AMEX: AWX) is $3.34 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:46:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avalon Holdings (AWX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avalon Holdings.

Q

When is Avalon Holdings (AMEX:AWX) reporting earnings?

A

Avalon Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Avalon Holdings (AWX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avalon Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Avalon Holdings (AWX) operate in?

A

Avalon Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.