QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.89 - 14.06
Vol / Avg.
346.6K/340.9K
Div / Yield
1.44/10.33%
52 Wk
10.57 - 15.54
Mkt Cap
530.8M
Payout Ratio
29.95
Open
14.01
P/E
3.54
EPS
0
Shares
38.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 4:37PM
Benzinga - Jun 9, 2021, 4:12PM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 5:05PM
Eagle Point Credit Co Inc is a managed closed-end management investment company. The company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation. Also, to achieve investment objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.440 0.0800
REV23.430M27.100M3.670M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eagle Point Credit Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Point Credit Co's (ECC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eagle Point Credit Co.

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 16, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting ECC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -42.40% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE: ECC) is $13.89 last updated Today at 8:27:30 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Point Credit Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Point Credit Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Point Credit Co (ECC) operate in?

A

Eagle Point Credit Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.