Range
25.96 - 25.96
Vol / Avg.
9.6K/184.7K
Div / Yield
1.86/7.22%
52 Wk
24.25 - 29.95
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
31.63
Open
25.96
P/E
4.38
Shares
93.7M
Outstanding
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities issued by infrastructure companies, which consists of utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, telecommunications companies, and other infrastructure companies, under normal market conditions.

Cohen & Steers Infr Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (UTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cohen & Steers Infr Fund's (UTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cohen & Steers Infr Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (UTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cohen & Steers Infr Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (UTF)?

A

The stock price for Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE: UTF) is $26.1319 last updated Today at 2:31:11 PM.

Q

Does Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (UTF) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (UTF) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-15.

Q

When is Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (NYSE:UTF) reporting earnings?

A

Cohen & Steers Infr Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (UTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cohen & Steers Infr Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Cohen & Steers Infr Fund (UTF) operate in?

A

Cohen & Steers Infr Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.