Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 28, 2022 12:40 PM | 36 min read
Wednesday's session saw 361 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Visa V was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 63.25% to reach its 52-week low.
  • LG Display Co LPL's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

  • Visa V stock hit a new 52-week low of $174.83. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $70.70. Shares traded down 2.23%.
  • Broadcom AVGO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $456.35. Shares traded down 0.12%.
  • Toyota Motor TM shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • Abbott Laboratories ABT stock set a new 52-week low of $97.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.
  • Royal Bank of Canada RY stock hit a new 52-week low of $89.18. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.
  • TotalEnergies TTE shares set a new 52-week low of $44.61. The stock traded down 0.04%.
  • Intel INTC stock hit $26.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.
  • HSBC Holdings HSBC shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.46%.
  • Mondelez International MDLZ shares fell to $57.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.18%.
  • Prologis PLD stock set a new 52-week low of $100.84 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Altria Group MO shares made a new 52-week low of $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Crown Castle CCI stock hit a yearly low of $147.89. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
  • Blackstone BX shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.66.
  • Bank of Montreal BMO stock set a new 52-week low of $87.28 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%.
  • CSX CSX shares hit a yearly low of $26.86. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock set a new 52-week low of $48.31 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%.
  • Equinix EQIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $563.49. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • RELX RELX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.39 and moving down 0.17%.
  • Kraft Heinz KHC shares fell to $32.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.27%.
  • BCE BCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67.
  • Honda Motor Co HMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.54 and moving down 0.22%.
  • Realty Income O stock hit $59.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Vodafone Group VOD shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.18.
  • ING Groep ING stock hit $8.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%.
  • Yum Brands YUM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.
  • Welltower OP WELL stock drifted up 1.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.04.
  • Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
  • Manulife Financial MFC shares hit a yearly low of $15.48. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.
  • Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares moved up 3.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20, drifting up 3.58%.
  • Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.27. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • Digital Realty Trust DLR stock set a new 52-week low of $96.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.63%.
  • Prudential PUK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.02. Shares traded down 1.7%.
  • Dell Technologies DELL shares fell to $34.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.99%.
  • Orange ORAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.98 and moving up 0.39%.
  • Rogers Communications RCI shares set a new 52-week low of $38.99. The stock traded up 0.89%.
  • McCormick & Co MKC shares set a new yearly low of $73.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Fortis FTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • Telefonica TEF stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.
  • Mid-America Apartment MAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $151.05 and moving up 1.83%.
  • Church & Dwight Co CHD stock drifted down 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.86.
  • ArcelorMittal MT stock set a new 52-week low of $19.27 on Wednesday, moving down 3.04%.
  • Align Tech ALGN shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $206.67.
  • Deutsche Bank DB stock hit a yearly low of $7.36. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • W.P. Carey WPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $71.86 and moving up 1.36%.
  • United Microelectronics UMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.
  • Koninklijke Philips PHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.79. Shares traded up 0.97%.
  • Ryanair Holdings RYAAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
  • VF VFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%.
  • Cooper Companies COO shares set a new yearly low of $263.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.
  • Paramount Global PARA shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.26.
  • KB Financial Group KB shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.06%.
  • Tradeweb Markets TW stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.65. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props ELS stock hit $63.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.49%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent AMH shares set a new 52-week low of $32.19. The stock traded up 0.68%.
  • Credit Suisse Group CS shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • Hasbro HAS shares fell to $68.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty REXR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.17 and moving up 0.35%.
  • WPP WPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Ares Capital ARCC shares set a new yearly low of $16.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.
  • MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $217.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
  • Algonquin Power AQN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.36 and moving down 1.63%.
  • Burlington Stores BURL shares made a new 52-week low of $114.19 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
  • SK Telecom Co SKM stock hit $19.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.
  • Caesars Entertainment CZR shares moved up 3.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.60, drifting up 3.49%.
  • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares set a new yearly low of $10.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.
  • EastGroup Props EGP stock hit a yearly low of $141.78. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.
  • West Fraser Timber WFG stock hit $69.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.47%.
  • Alcoa AA shares moved up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.71, drifting up 0.06%.
  • Organon OGN shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.16.
  • First Industrial Realty FR stock hit $44.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%.
  • KT KT stock set a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Wednesday, moving down 1.52%.
  • Stag Industrial STAG shares set a new yearly low of $28.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $101.06.
  • Universal Display OLED stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $95.29 and moving up 0.51%.
  • Grifols GRFS shares moved down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.33, drifting down 1.67%.
  • Terreno Realty TRNO stock hit a yearly low of $52.81. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.
  • Colliers Intl Gr CIGI stock hit $91.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.48%.
  • Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.
  • GDS Holdings GDS stock set a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Wednesday, moving down 4.75%.
  • ALLETE ALE stock hit a yearly low of $52.79. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • LG Display Co LPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.20. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • NorthWestern NWE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.
  • Avient AVNT shares hit a yearly low of $30.13. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.
  • Altice USA ATUS stock hit $6.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.03%.
  • Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55.
  • Galapagos GLPG stock set a new 52-week low of $42.11 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.
  • Walker & Dunlop WD shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.26, drifting down 0.67%.
  • Peloton Interactive PTON stock drifted up 0.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.03.
  • Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.41. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.
  • Equity Commonwealth EQC stock hit $24.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.48%.
  • Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock set a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Wednesday, moving up 2.3%.
  • Independent Bank Gr IBTX shares hit a yearly low of $63.04. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.
  • Prestige Consumer PBH shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $48.52.
  • WeWork WE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving up 2.93%.
  • Golub Capital BDC GBDC shares hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • ESAB ESAB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • FormFactor FORM shares set a new 52-week low of $25.31. The stock traded up 0.84%.
  • Central Garden & Pet CENTA stock hit $34.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%.
  • Progress Software PRGS shares fell to $40.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.75%.
  • Pricesmart PSMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.79%.
  • CarGurus CARG shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.43.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.44. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.
  • Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares set a new yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.
  • Burford Capital BUR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.96 on Wednesday, moving up 1.54%.
  • Washington REIT WRE stock set a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Wednesday, moving up 2.3%.
  • Gogo GOGO shares hit a yearly low of $11.57. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • Provident Finl Services PFS stock hit $19.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.25%.
  • American Assets Trust AAT stock hit $24.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.1%.
  • Newmark Group NMRK shares hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.
  • MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.64% for the day.
  • Easterly Government Props DEA shares hit a yearly low of $15.35. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
  • Sandstorm Gold SAND shares set a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock traded down 9.33%.
  • Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares set a new 52-week low of $10.20. The stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
  • Marcus & Millichap MMI stock hit $31.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%.
  • PRA Group PRAA shares set a new yearly low of $32.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.
  • First Commonwealth FCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.82. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
  • Global Net Lease GNL shares set a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock traded up 2.78%.
  • Southside Bancshares SBSI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.74 and moving up 0.84%.
  • Universal UVV shares fell to $45.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.21%.
  • Knowles KN shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Encore Capital Gr ECPG shares moved up 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.54, drifting up 0.17%.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares made a new 52-week low of $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
  • Usana Health Sciences USNA shares moved up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.95, drifting up 0.41%.
  • Kronos Worldwide KRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.07 and moving up 1.01%.
  • Franchise Group FRG stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.58. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
  • Veris Residential VRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.11%.
  • ProAssurance PRA shares set a new 52-week low of $18.90. The stock traded up 0.31%.
  • E W Scripps SSP stock hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.
  • Clover Health Investments CLOV shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92.
  • Brookline Bancorp BRKL shares set a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock traded down 0.24%.
  • Saul Centers BFS shares set a new 52-week low of $37.16. The stock traded up 1.85%.
  • QCR Hldgs QCRH shares made a new 52-week low of $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Community Healthcare CHCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.58. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.
  • Byline Bancorp BY shares set a new yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.
  • Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit a yearly low of $4.23. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.
  • Dole DOLE shares set a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock traded up 2.25%.
  • Armada Hoffler Properties AHH shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11. The stock traded up 2.24%.
  • Algoma Steel Gr ASTL stock hit $6.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.5%.
  • Univest Financial UVSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.61. Shares traded up 0.57%.
  • Office Props IT OPI stock set a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Wednesday, moving up 2.35%.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM shares fell to $16.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.1%.
  • First Mid Bancshares FMBH shares set a new yearly low of $32.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
  • Trinseo TSE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.57. Shares traded up 2.8%.
  • DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY shares made a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Arco Platform ARCE shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • Gladstone Land LAND shares set a new 52-week low of $17.46. The stock traded up 4.2%.
  • National Western Life NWLI stock hit a yearly low of $166.94. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Luther Burbank LBC shares moved up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.81, drifting up 0.8%.
  • Flushing Financial FFIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.41. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
  • Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new 52-week low of $41.07. The stock traded up 2.5%.
  • Global Medical REIT GMRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.81%.
  • System1 SST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.20. Shares traded down 3.41%.
  • Core Scientific CORZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%.
  • Diamond Hill Investment DHIL shares set a new 52-week low of $162.67. The stock traded up 0.82%.
  • Orion Office REIT ONL stock hit $8.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.49%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic DIAX stock hit $13.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares fell to $4.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.02%.
  • MainStay MacKay MMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.84 and moving up 2.39%.
  • Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.95 and moving up 0.27%.
  • 8x8 EGHT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • Pennant Park Investment PNNT shares hit a yearly low of $5.54. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • AMMO POWW stock drifted up 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.
  • Western Asset High Income HIO shares set a new yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
  • MVB Financial MVBF stock set a new 52-week low of $27.64 on Wednesday, moving up 1.61%.
  • Niu Technologies NIU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.40. Shares traded down 2.75%.
  • Reservoir Media RSVR shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded up 0.99%.
  • Orchid Island Cap ORC shares fell to $8.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.42%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares set a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock traded down 0.48%.
  • Sify Technologies SIFY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%.
  • Wheels Up Experience UP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.23. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
  • Safe Bulkers SB shares were down 3.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50.
  • Morgan Stanley China CAF shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.57.
  • Calamos L/S Equity CPZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.71. Shares traded up 1.48%.
  • Global Water Resources GWRS shares set a new yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.
  • DMC Glb BOOM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.6%.
  • Village Super Market VLGEA stock set a new 52-week low of $19.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.15%.
  • Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.48 and moving down 0.7%.
  • UWM Hldgs UWMC shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.98.
  • Starry Group Holdings STRY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.61. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares fell to $11.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Cohen & Steers Closed-end FOF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.72 and moving up 1.33%.
  • ZimVie ZIMV shares hit a yearly low of $9.59. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Saratoga Investment SAR shares set a new yearly low of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.
  • NexPoint Real Estate NREF shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.37.
  • Third Coast Bancshares TCBX shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.36.
  • ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.3%.
  • PetIQ PETQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares hit a yearly low of $7.49. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • Blackrock Investment BKN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.
  • Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.37.
  • Weyco Group WEYS stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.55. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE shares made a new 52-week low of $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.
  • Lmp Capital & Income Fund SCD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.86 and moving up 2.28%.
  • Nauticus Robotics KITT shares hit a yearly low of $3.92. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.
  • Lesaka Technologies LSAK stock hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return LGI shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.13.
  • Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Wednesday, moving down 2.0%.
  • REE Automotive REE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.35%.
  • Insight Select Income INSI shares fell to $15.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%.
  • Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.32 and moving down 1.37%.
  • Glatfelter GLT stock hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.42%.
  • Kore Group Holdings KORE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock traded down 0.97%.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield DHF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.06. Shares traded up 2.42%.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.40.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT stock hit a yearly low of $18.36. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.
  • Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN stock hit $9.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%.
  • Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.
  • NEW GERMANY FUND GF shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%.
  • Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.26.
  • SmileDirectClub SDC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • eHealth EHTH stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18.
  • Inozyme Pharma INZY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.53%.
  • POET Technologies POET stock hit $2.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.
  • Nano Labs NA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday, moving down 38.36%.
  • Delta Apparel DLA shares set a new yearly low of $15.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • Venator Materials VNTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.93 and moving down 1.94%.
  • Gamida Cell GMDA shares were down 13.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.
  • Telesat TSAT shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.59.
  • Voya Emerging Markets IHD stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%.
  • Mynaric MYNA shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.51.
  • Vertical Capital Income VCIF shares hit a yearly low of $8.99. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.
  • Mind Medicine MNMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.85. Shares traded down 47.71%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock traded down 0.75%.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed EXD stock hit $9.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI shares fell to $8.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%.
  • Virtus Global VGI stock hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.
  • VolitionRX VNRX shares moved down 1.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45, drifting down 1.99%.
  • Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock drifted down 2.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.82.
  • Magic Empire Global MEGL stock set a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.
  • Macquarie/First Trust Glb MFD shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.
  • Apexigen APGN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday, moving down 5.36%.
  • Curis CRIS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded up 1.03%.
  • Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.
  • Hyperfine HYPR stock drifted down 10.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.
  • Charah Solns CHRA shares were down 4.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.
  • Drive Shack DS shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.
  • Universal Stainless USAP stock hit a yearly low of $6.52. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.
  • Investcorp Credit ICMB shares fell to $3.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.
  • John Hancock HTY stock drifted up 1.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.34.
  • A2Z Smart Techs AZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 20.18%.
  • First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY stock hit $10.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.
  • Allied Esports Enter AESE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded up 0.86%.
  • iBio IBIO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 35.09% for the day.
  • Natural Health Trends NHTC shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
  • IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares set a new yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was up 3.08% on the session.
  • Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN shares hit a yearly low of $11.17. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • Key Tronic KTCC shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.07, drifting down 2.43%.
  • SPI Energy SPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • Society Pass SOPA shares hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • Horizon Global HZN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.29%.
  • Orgenesis ORGS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving up 2.5%.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 15.43% on the session.
  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was up 3.77% on the session.
  • Franklin Wireless FKWL stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74.
  • Entera Bio ENTX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Wednesday, moving down 4.31%.
  • Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares fell to $1.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Leafly Holdings LFLY stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Sientra SIEN shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.
  • AlerisLife ALR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Remark Hldgs MARK shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.
  • OppFi OPFI shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.32% on the session.
  • United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.65. Shares traded up 1.75%.
  • CLPS CLPS stock drifted down 7.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.
  • Charles & Colvard CTHR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 1.01%.
  • Sigmatron International SGMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.60 and moving up 0.37%.
  • Angion Biomedica ANGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.
  • Quanergy Systems QNGY stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.1%.
  • Data I/O DAIO stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.76.
  • iPower IPW stock drifted down 23.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Draganfly DPRO shares moved down 3.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 3.11%.
  • Vislink Technologies VISL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday, moving up 2.73%.
  • Cryptyde TYDE shares fell to $0.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.
  • Educational Development EDUC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.40. Shares traded down 1.23%.
  • GSE Systems GVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Blue Star Foods BSFC shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.73.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.4%.
  • Presidio Property Trust SQFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.35. Shares traded up 2.94%.
  • Reunion Neuroscience REUN shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 11.52% on the session.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares were down 7.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.
  • Aethlon Medical AEMD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday, moving down 63.25%.
  • Lottery.com LTRY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.94% for the day.
  • BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.
  • Pineapple Energy PEGY shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 9.66% on the session.
  • Nuzee NUZE stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%.
  • Schmitt Industries SMIT shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.83.
  • ContraFect CFRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.
  • Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
  • Esports Entertainment GMBL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.13. Shares traded down 4.2%.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Wednesday, moving down 5.02%.
  • Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX stock hit $1.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.81%.
  • Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock hit $0.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.81%.
  • Siyata Mobile SYTA shares moved down 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.30, drifting down 0.28%.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

