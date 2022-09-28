Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 361 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Visa V was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI .

. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 63.25% to reach its 52-week low.

made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 63.25% to reach its 52-week low. LG Display Co LPL 's shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

Visa V stock hit a new 52-week low of $174.83. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $174.83. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. Taiwan Semiconductor TSM stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $70.70. Shares traded down 2.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $70.70. Shares traded down 2.23%. Broadcom AVGO stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $456.35. Shares traded down 0.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $456.35. Shares traded down 0.12%. Toyota Motor TM shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $134.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.04%. Abbott Laboratories ABT stock set a new 52-week low of $97.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $97.57 on Wednesday, moving down 0.06%. Royal Bank of Canada RY stock hit a new 52-week low of $89.18. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $89.18. The stock was up 1.42% on the session. TotalEnergies TTE shares set a new 52-week low of $44.61. The stock traded down 0.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $44.61. The stock traded down 0.04%. Intel INTC stock hit $26.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%.

stock hit $26.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.43%. HSBC Holdings HSBC shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $25.77 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.46%. Mondelez International MDLZ shares fell to $57.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.18%.

shares fell to $57.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.18%. Prologis PLD stock set a new 52-week low of $100.84 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $100.84 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%. Altria Group MO shares made a new 52-week low of $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $40.61 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.49% for the day. Crown Castle CCI stock hit a yearly low of $147.89. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $147.89. The stock was up 0.8% for the day. Blackstone BX shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.66.

shares were up 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $81.66. Bank of Montreal BMO stock set a new 52-week low of $87.28 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $87.28 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%. CSX CSX shares hit a yearly low of $26.86. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $26.86. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS stock set a new 52-week low of $48.31 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $48.31 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%. Equinix EQIX stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $563.49. Shares traded up 0.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $563.49. Shares traded up 0.71%. RELX RELX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.39 and moving down 0.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.39 and moving down 0.17%. Kraft Heinz KHC shares fell to $32.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.27%.

shares fell to $32.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.27%. BCE BCE shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $43.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.84%. Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Gr SMFG stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67.

stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67. Honda Motor Co HMC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.54 and moving down 0.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.54 and moving down 0.22%. Realty Income O stock hit $59.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%.

stock hit $59.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.56%. Vodafone Group VOD shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.18.

shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.18. ING Groep ING stock hit $8.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%.

stock hit $8.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.0%. Yum Brands YUM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $106.30 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%. Welltower OP WELL stock drifted up 1.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.04.

stock drifted up 1.88% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $64.04. Lloyds Banking Group LYG shares hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Manulife Financial MFC shares hit a yearly low of $15.48. The stock was up 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.48. The stock was up 1.05% on the session. Warner Bros.Discovery WBD shares moved up 3.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20, drifting up 3.58%.

shares moved up 3.58% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20, drifting up 3.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.27. Shares traded up 1.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $32.27. Shares traded up 1.08%. Digital Realty Trust DLR stock set a new 52-week low of $96.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $96.56 on Wednesday, moving up 0.63%. Prudential PUK stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.02. Shares traded down 1.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $19.02. Shares traded down 1.7%. Dell Technologies DELL shares fell to $34.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.99%.

shares fell to $34.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.99%. Orange ORAN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.98 and moving up 0.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.98 and moving up 0.39%. Rogers Communications RCI shares set a new 52-week low of $38.99. The stock traded up 0.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $38.99. The stock traded up 0.89%. McCormick & Co MKC shares set a new yearly low of $73.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $73.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. Fortis FTS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%. Telefonica TEF stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. The stock was down 1.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.24. The stock was down 1.79% on the session. Mid-America Apartment MAA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $151.05 and moving up 1.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $151.05 and moving up 1.83%. Church & Dwight Co CHD stock drifted down 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.86.

stock drifted down 0.03% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $72.86. ArcelorMittal MT stock set a new 52-week low of $19.27 on Wednesday, moving down 3.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.27 on Wednesday, moving down 3.04%. Align Tech ALGN shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $206.67.

shares were down 1.86% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $206.67. Deutsche Bank DB stock hit a yearly low of $7.36. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.36. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. W.P. Carey WPC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $71.86 and moving up 1.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $71.86 and moving up 1.36%. United Microelectronics UMC shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.68 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.37%. Koninklijke Philips PHG stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.79. Shares traded up 0.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.79. Shares traded up 0.97%. Ryanair Holdings RYAAY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $57.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%. VF VFC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.7%. Cooper Companies COO shares set a new yearly low of $263.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $263.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.65% on the session. Paramount Global PARA shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.26.

shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.26. KB Financial Group KB shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $30.57 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.06%. Tradeweb Markets TW stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.65. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $57.65. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. Equity Lifestyle Props ELS stock hit $63.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.49%.

stock hit $63.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.49%. American Homes 4 Rent AMH shares set a new 52-week low of $32.19. The stock traded up 0.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $32.19. The stock traded up 0.68%. Credit Suisse Group CS shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Hasbro HAS shares fell to $68.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%.

shares fell to $68.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.12%. Rexford Industrial Realty REXR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.17 and moving up 0.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.17 and moving up 0.35%. WPP WPP stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $39.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Ares Capital ARCC shares set a new yearly low of $16.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% on the session. MarketAxess Holdings MKTX shares made a new 52-week low of $217.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $217.44 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Algonquin Power AQN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.36 and moving down 1.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.36 and moving down 1.63%. Burlington Stores BURL shares made a new 52-week low of $114.19 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $114.19 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.25% for the day. SK Telecom Co SKM stock hit $19.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.

stock hit $19.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%. Caesars Entertainment CZR shares moved up 3.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.60, drifting up 3.49%.

shares moved up 3.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.60, drifting up 3.49%. Olaplex Hldgs OLPX shares set a new yearly low of $10.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.57 this morning. The stock was down 1.29% on the session. EastGroup Props EGP stock hit a yearly low of $141.78. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $141.78. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. West Fraser Timber WFG stock hit $69.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.47%.

stock hit $69.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.47%. Alcoa AA shares moved up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.71, drifting up 0.06%.

shares moved up 0.06% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $33.71, drifting up 0.06%. Organon OGN shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.16.

shares were up 0.49% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $24.16. First Industrial Realty FR stock hit $44.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%.

stock hit $44.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.98%. KT KT stock set a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Wednesday, moving down 1.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.27 on Wednesday, moving down 1.52%. Stag Industrial STAG shares set a new yearly low of $28.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $28.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session. SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $101.06.

shares were up 0.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $101.06. Universal Display OLED stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $95.29 and moving up 0.51%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $95.29 and moving up 0.51%. Grifols GRFS shares moved down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.33, drifting down 1.67%.

shares moved down 1.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.33, drifting down 1.67%. Terreno Realty TRNO stock hit a yearly low of $52.81. The stock was up 2.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $52.81. The stock was up 2.54% for the day. Colliers Intl Gr CIGI stock hit $91.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.48%.

stock hit $91.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.48%. Weibo WB stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was up 3.33% for the day. GDS Holdings GDS stock set a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Wednesday, moving down 4.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.51 on Wednesday, moving down 4.75%. ALLETE ALE stock hit a yearly low of $52.79. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $52.79. The stock was up 1.26% for the day. LG Display Co LPL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.20. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.20. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). NorthWestern NWE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $49.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%. Avient AVNT shares hit a yearly low of $30.13. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $30.13. The stock was up 2.74% on the session. Altice USA ATUS stock hit $6.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.03%.

stock hit $6.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.03%. Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55.

shares were up 1.97% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55. Galapagos GLPG stock set a new 52-week low of $42.11 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $42.11 on Wednesday, moving up 0.24%. Walker & Dunlop WD shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.26, drifting down 0.67%.

shares moved down 0.67% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $84.26, drifting down 0.67%. Peloton Interactive PTON stock drifted up 0.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.03.

stock drifted up 0.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.03. Broadstone Net Lease BNL stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.41. The stock was up 3.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.41. The stock was up 3.2% on the session. Equity Commonwealth EQC stock hit $24.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.48%.

stock hit $24.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.48%. Cushman & Wakefield CWK stock set a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Wednesday, moving up 2.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.39 on Wednesday, moving up 2.3%. Independent Bank Gr IBTX shares hit a yearly low of $63.04. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $63.04. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Prestige Consumer PBH shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $48.52.

shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $48.52. WeWork WE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving up 2.93%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.82 and moving up 2.93%. Golub Capital BDC GBDC shares hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.08. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. ESAB ESAB stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%. FormFactor FORM shares set a new 52-week low of $25.31. The stock traded up 0.84%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $25.31. The stock traded up 0.84%. Central Garden & Pet CENTA stock hit $34.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%.

stock hit $34.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.71%. Progress Software PRGS shares fell to $40.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.75%.

shares fell to $40.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.75%. Pricesmart PSMT shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $57.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.79%. CarGurus CARG shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.43.

shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.43. Sandy Spring Bancorp SASR stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.44. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $36.44. The stock was up 0.41% on the session. Diversey Hldgs DSEY shares set a new yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.76 this morning. The stock was up 1.76% on the session. Burford Capital BUR stock set a new 52-week low of $6.96 on Wednesday, moving up 1.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.96 on Wednesday, moving up 1.54%. Washington REIT WRE stock set a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Wednesday, moving up 2.3%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $17.27 on Wednesday, moving up 2.3%. Gogo GOGO shares hit a yearly low of $11.57. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.57. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. Provident Finl Services PFS stock hit $19.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.25%.

stock hit $19.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.25%. American Assets Trust AAT stock hit $24.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.1%.

stock hit $24.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 4.1%. Newmark Group NMRK shares hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.10. The stock was up 1.84% on the session. MINISO Group Holding MNSO shares made a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.64% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.45 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.64% for the day. Easterly Government Props DEA shares hit a yearly low of $15.35. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.35. The stock was up 2.08% on the session. Sandstorm Gold SAND shares set a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock traded down 9.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock traded down 9.33%. Kratos Defense & Security KTOS shares set a new 52-week low of $10.20. The stock traded up 0.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.20. The stock traded up 0.62%. Sinclair Broadcast Group SBGI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.75 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%. Marcus & Millichap MMI stock hit $31.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%.

stock hit $31.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.72%. PRA Group PRAA shares set a new yearly low of $32.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.22 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% on the session. First Commonwealth FCF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.82. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.82. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). Pagaya Technologies PGY shares fell to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.

shares fell to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%. Global Net Lease GNL shares set a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock traded up 2.78%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock traded up 2.78%. Southside Bancshares SBSI stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.74 and moving up 0.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $35.74 and moving up 0.84%. Universal UVV shares fell to $45.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.21%.

shares fell to $45.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.21%. Knowles KN shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.61%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.09 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.61%. Encore Capital Gr ECPG shares moved up 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.54, drifting up 0.17%.

shares moved up 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $46.54, drifting up 0.17%. Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS shares made a new 52-week low of $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. Usana Health Sciences USNA shares moved up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.95, drifting up 0.41%.

shares moved up 0.41% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $56.95, drifting up 0.41%. Kronos Worldwide KRO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.07 and moving up 1.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.07 and moving up 1.01%. Franchise Group FRG stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.58. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.58. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Veris Residential VRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.95 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.11%. ProAssurance PRA shares set a new 52-week low of $18.90. The stock traded up 0.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $18.90. The stock traded up 0.31%. E W Scripps SSP stock hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.96. The stock was up 1.83% for the day. Clover Health Investments CLOV shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92.

shares were down 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92. Brookline Bancorp BRKL shares set a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock traded down 0.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.14. The stock traded down 0.24%. Saul Centers BFS shares set a new 52-week low of $37.16. The stock traded up 1.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $37.16. The stock traded up 1.85%. QCR Hldgs QCRH shares made a new 52-week low of $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day. Community Healthcare CHCT stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.58. The stock was up 2.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $30.58. The stock was up 2.01% on the session. Byline Bancorp BY shares set a new yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.57 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session. Cyxtera Technologies CYXT stock hit a yearly low of $4.23. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.23. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. Dole DOLE shares set a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock traded up 2.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.47. The stock traded up 2.25%. Armada Hoffler Properties AHH shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11. The stock traded up 2.24%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.11. The stock traded up 2.24%. Algoma Steel Gr ASTL stock hit $6.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.5%.

stock hit $6.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 9.5%. Univest Financial UVSP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.61. Shares traded up 0.57%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $23.61. Shares traded up 0.57%. Office Props IT OPI stock set a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Wednesday, moving up 2.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.90 on Wednesday, moving up 2.35%. Plymouth Industrial REIT PLYM shares fell to $16.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.1%.

shares fell to $16.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.1%. First Mid Bancshares FMBH shares set a new yearly low of $32.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $32.64 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session. Trinseo TSE stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.57. Shares traded up 2.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $18.57. Shares traded up 2.8%. DoubleLine Yield Opp DLY shares made a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.59 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Arco Platform ARCE shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. Gladstone Land LAND shares set a new 52-week low of $17.46. The stock traded up 4.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.46. The stock traded up 4.2%. National Western Life NWLI stock hit a yearly low of $166.94. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $166.94. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Luther Burbank LBC shares moved up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.81, drifting up 0.8%.

shares moved up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.81, drifting up 0.8%. Flushing Financial FFIC stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.41. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.41. The stock was up 1.89% on the session. Universal Health Realty UHT shares set a new 52-week low of $41.07. The stock traded up 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $41.07. The stock traded up 2.5%. Global Medical REIT GMRE shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.47 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.81%. System1 SST stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.20. Shares traded down 3.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $6.20. Shares traded down 3.41%. Core Scientific CORZ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.21%. Diamond Hill Investment DHIL shares set a new 52-week low of $162.67. The stock traded up 0.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $162.67. The stock traded up 0.82%. Orion Office REIT ONL stock hit $8.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.49%.

stock hit $8.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 3.49%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic DIAX stock hit $13.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.64%.

stock hit $13.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.64%. Blackrock Enhanced Intl BGY shares fell to $4.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.02%.

shares fell to $4.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.02%. MainStay MacKay MMD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.84 and moving up 2.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.84 and moving up 2.39%. Nuveen Pennsylvania NQP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.95 and moving up 0.27%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.95 and moving up 0.27%. 8x8 EGHT shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Nuveen Multi-Asset Income NMAI shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session. Pennant Park Investment PNNT shares hit a yearly low of $5.54. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.54. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. AMMO POWW stock drifted up 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03.

stock drifted up 0.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.03. Western Asset High Income HIO shares set a new yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session. MVB Financial MVBF stock set a new 52-week low of $27.64 on Wednesday, moving up 1.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $27.64 on Wednesday, moving up 1.61%. Niu Technologies NIU stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.40. Shares traded down 2.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.40. Shares traded down 2.75%. Reservoir Media RSVR shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded up 0.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.96. The stock traded up 0.99%. Orchid Island Cap ORC shares fell to $8.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.42%.

shares fell to $8.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.42%. Templeton Dragon Fund TDF shares set a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock traded down 0.48%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.33. The stock traded down 0.48%. Sify Technologies SIFY stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.73 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.89%. Wheels Up Experience UP stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.23. Shares traded up 1.19%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.23. Shares traded up 1.19%. OneConnect Financial Tech OCFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was up 0.61% on the session. Safe Bulkers SB shares were down 3.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50.

shares were down 3.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.50. Morgan Stanley China CAF shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.57.

shares were down 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.57. Calamos L/S Equity CPZ stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.71. Shares traded up 1.48%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.71. Shares traded up 1.48%. Global Water Resources GWRS shares set a new yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.08% on the session. DMC Glb BOOM stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.91 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 4.6%. Village Super Market VLGEA stock set a new 52-week low of $19.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $19.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.15%. Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.48 and moving down 0.7%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.48 and moving down 0.7%. UWM Hldgs UWMC shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.98.

shares were down 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.98. Starry Group Holdings STRY stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.61. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.61. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Ares Dynamic Credit ARDC shares fell to $11.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $11.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Cohen & Steers Closed-end FOF stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.72 and moving up 1.33%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.72 and moving up 1.33%. ZimVie ZIMV shares hit a yearly low of $9.59. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.59. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Saratoga Investment SAR shares set a new yearly low of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $20.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.28% on the session. NexPoint Real Estate NREF shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.37.

shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.37. Third Coast Bancshares TCBX shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.36.

shares were up 1.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.36. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS AEF shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.3%. PetIQ PETQ stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Nuveen Real Estate Income JRS shares hit a yearly low of $7.49. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.49. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Blackrock Investment BKN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.41 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.72%. Templeton Emerging Market TEI shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.37.

shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.37. Weyco Group WEYS stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.55. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.55. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. Alpine Income Prop Trust PINE shares made a new 52-week low of $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.94 on Wednesday. The stock was up 2.81% for the day. Lmp Capital & Income Fund SCD stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.86 and moving up 2.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.86 and moving up 2.28%. Nauticus Robotics KITT shares hit a yearly low of $3.92. The stock was down 3.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.92. The stock was down 3.46% on the session. Lesaka Technologies LSAK stock hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was up 1.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.02. The stock was up 1.63% for the day. Lazard Glb Total Return LGI shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.13.

shares were down 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.13. Akoustis Technologies AKTS stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Wednesday, moving down 2.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.92 on Wednesday, moving down 2.0%. REE Automotive REE stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.35%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.68 on Wednesday, moving down 5.35%. Insight Select Income INSI shares fell to $15.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%.

shares fell to $15.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.39%. Ideanomics IDEX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.32 and moving down 1.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.32 and moving down 1.37%. Glatfelter GLT stock hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.42%.

stock hit $3.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.42%. Kore Group Holdings KORE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock traded down 0.97%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.95. The stock traded down 0.97%. BNY Mellon High Yield DHF stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.06. Shares traded up 2.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.06. Shares traded up 2.42%. Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.40.

shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.40. Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT stock hit a yearly low of $18.36. The stock was down 1.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.36. The stock was down 1.08% for the day. Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN stock hit $9.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%.

stock hit $9.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%. Jounce Therapeutics JNCE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%. NEW GERMANY FUND GF shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.97 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.93%. Federated Hermes Premier FMN shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.26.

shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.26. SmileDirectClub SDC stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.95. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. eHealth EHTH stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18.

stock drifted down 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18. Inozyme Pharma INZY shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.53%. POET Technologies POET stock hit $2.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%.

stock hit $2.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.35%. Nano Labs NA stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday, moving down 38.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.91 on Wednesday, moving down 38.36%. Delta Apparel DLA shares set a new yearly low of $15.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $15.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session. Venator Materials VNTR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.93 and moving down 1.94%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.93 and moving down 1.94%. Gamida Cell GMDA shares were down 13.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47.

shares were down 13.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.47. Addentax Group ATXG stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock was down 2.19% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.05. The stock was down 2.19% on the session. Telesat TSAT shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.59.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.59. Voya Emerging Markets IHD stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Wednesday, moving up 0.4%. Mynaric MYNA shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.51.

shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.51. Vertical Capital Income VCIF shares hit a yearly low of $8.99. The stock was up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.99. The stock was up 0.11% on the session. Mind Medicine MNMD stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.85. Shares traded down 47.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.85. Shares traded down 47.71%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares set a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock traded down 0.75%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.97. The stock traded down 0.75%. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed EXD stock hit $9.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%.

stock hit $9.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.61%. Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund NMI shares fell to $8.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%.

shares fell to $8.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.46%. Virtus Global VGI stock hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.56. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. VolitionRX VNRX shares moved down 1.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45, drifting down 1.99%.

shares moved down 1.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.45, drifting down 1.99%. Golden Matrix Group GMGI stock drifted down 2.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.82.

stock drifted down 2.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.82. Magic Empire Global MEGL stock set a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.87 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%. Macquarie/First Trust Glb MFD shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.06 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. Apexigen APGN stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday, moving down 5.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.03 on Wednesday, moving down 5.36%. Curis CRIS shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded up 1.03%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock traded up 1.03%. Stone Harbor Emerging EDF stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.71 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.85%. Hyperfine HYPR stock drifted down 10.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90.

stock drifted down 10.89% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. Charah Solns CHRA shares were down 4.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81.

shares were down 4.74% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.81. Drive Shack DS shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.18% on the session. Universal Stainless USAP stock hit a yearly low of $6.52. The stock was down 1.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.52. The stock was down 1.75% for the day. Investcorp Credit ICMB shares fell to $3.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%.

shares fell to $3.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.43%. John Hancock HTY stock drifted up 1.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.34.

stock drifted up 1.8% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.34. A2Z Smart Techs AZ shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 20.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.66 on Wednesday morning, moving down 20.18%. First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY stock hit $10.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.

stock hit $10.89 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%. Allied Esports Enter AESE shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded up 0.86%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.14. The stock traded up 0.86%. iBio IBIO shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 35.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock was down 35.09% for the day. Natural Health Trends NHTC shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.85. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. IZEA Worldwide IZEA shares set a new yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was up 3.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.68 this morning. The stock was up 3.08% on the session. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free NXN shares hit a yearly low of $11.17. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.17. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. Key Tronic KTCC shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.07, drifting down 2.43%.

shares moved down 2.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.07, drifting down 2.43%. SPI Energy SPI stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30. The stock was up 0.65% on the session. Society Pass SOPA shares hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.43. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. Horizon Global HZN shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.29%. Orgenesis ORGS stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving up 2.5%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.32 and moving up 2.5%. Loyalty Ventures LYLT shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 15.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.39. The stock was down 15.43% on the session. Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was up 3.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was up 3.77% on the session. Franklin Wireless FKWL stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.74. Entera Bio ENTX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Wednesday, moving down 4.31%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.10 on Wednesday, moving down 4.31%. Beasley Broadcast Group BBGI shares fell to $1.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $1.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Leafly Holdings LFLY stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.

stock drifted 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. Sientra SIEN shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.

shares fell to $0.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%. AlerisLife ALR shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Remark Hldgs MARK shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 4.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.27. The stock was down 4.21% on the session. OppFi OPFI shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.07 this morning. The stock was up 3.32% on the session. United Insurance Holdings UIHC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.65. Shares traded up 1.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.65. Shares traded up 1.75%. CLPS CLPS stock drifted down 7.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28.

stock drifted down 7.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.28. Charles & Colvard CTHR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 1.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.96 and moving down 1.01%. Sigmatron International SGMA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.60 and moving up 0.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.60 and moving up 0.37%. Angion Biomedica ANGN stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.26%. Quanergy Systems QNGY stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.1%.

stock hit $0.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.1%. Data I/O DAIO stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.76.

stock drifted down 0.7% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.76. iPower IPW stock drifted down 23.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.

stock drifted down 23.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. Draganfly DPRO shares moved down 3.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 3.11%.

shares moved down 3.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.65, drifting down 3.11%. Vislink Technologies VISL stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday, moving up 2.73%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Wednesday, moving up 2.73%. Cryptyde TYDE shares fell to $0.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%.

shares fell to $0.65 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.84%. Educational Development EDUC stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.40. Shares traded down 1.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.40. Shares traded down 1.23%. GSE Systems GVP stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.90. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Blue Star Foods BSFC shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.73.

shares were up 2.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.73. Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.4%.

stock hit $1.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.4%. Presidio Property Trust SQFT stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.35. Shares traded up 2.94%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.35. Shares traded up 2.94%. Reunion Neuroscience REUN shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 11.52% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 11.52% on the session. Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA shares were down 7.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.

shares were down 7.14% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21. Aethlon Medical AEMD stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals PHAS stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday, moving down 63.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday, moving down 63.25%. Lottery.com LTRY shares made a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock was up 4.94% for the day. BIMI Intl Medical BIMI shares made a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.05% for the day. Pineapple Energy PEGY shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 9.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.28. The stock was down 9.66% on the session. Nuzee NUZE stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%.

stock hit $0.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.15%. Schmitt Industries SMIT shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.83.

shares were down 1.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.83. ContraFect CFRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 4.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.17. The stock was up 4.27% on the session. Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 0.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.14. The stock was down 0.86% on the session. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.07. The stock was up 0.46% on the session. Esports Entertainment GMBL stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.13. Shares traded down 4.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.13. Shares traded down 4.2%. Nabriva Therapeutics NBRV stock set a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Wednesday, moving down 5.02%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Wednesday, moving down 5.02%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics FRTX stock hit $1.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.81%.

stock hit $1.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 5.81%. Scopus BioPharma SCPS stock hit $0.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.81%.

stock hit $0.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.81%. Siyata Mobile SYTA shares moved down 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.30, drifting down 0.28%.

