ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lesaka Technologies
(NASDAQ:LSAK)
5.22
-0.01[-0.19%]
At close: May 31
Day High/Low5.06 - 5.3
52 Week High/Low4.16 - 5.29
Open / Close5.1 / 5.22
Float / Outstanding36.9M / 59.2M
Vol / Avg.37.9K / 43.2K
Mkt Cap308.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float36.9M

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK), Quotes and News Summary

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ: LSAK)

Day High/Low5.06 - 5.3
52 Week High/Low4.16 - 5.29
Open / Close5.1 / 5.22
Float / Outstanding36.9M / 59.2M
Vol / Avg.37.9K / 43.2K
Mkt Cap308.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.06
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float36.9M
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Lesaka Technologies Inc, formerly Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing solutions, and financial technologies. The company operates through three segments. The South Africa transaction processing segment primarily comprises a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing services for retailers, utilities, and others. The international transaction processing segment primarily consists of the company's operations in South Korea that involve providing payment-processing services. The financial inclusion and applied technologies segment provide short-term loans, smart card accounts, and other services. The company derives its revenue primarily from the South African and South Korean markets.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090-0.050 0.0400
REV32.310M35.202M2.892M
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130
REV31.114M

Lesaka Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ: LSAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Lesaka Technologies's (LSAK) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Lesaka Technologies

Q
Current Stock Price for Lesaka Technologies (LSAK)?
A

The stock price for Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ: LSAK) is $5.22 last updated May 31, 2022, 8:00 PM UTC.

Q
Does Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lesaka Technologies.

Q
When is Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) reporting earnings?
A

Lesaka Technologies’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

Q
Is Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Lesaka Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does Lesaka Technologies (LSAK) operate in?
A

Lesaka Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.