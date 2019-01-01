Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK), Quotes and News Summary

Lesaka Technologies Inc, formerly Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing solutions, and financial technologies. The company operates through three segments. The South Africa transaction processing segment primarily comprises a welfare benefit distribution service provided to the South African government and transaction processing services for retailers, utilities, and others. The international transaction processing segment primarily consists of the company's operations in South Korea that involve providing payment-processing services. The financial inclusion and applied technologies segment provide short-term loans, smart card accounts, and other services. The company derives its revenue primarily from the South African and South Korean markets.