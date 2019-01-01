QQQ
Range
178.6 - 178.6
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/8.6K
Div / Yield
4/2.27%
52 Wk
138.69 - 234.84
Mkt Cap
566.5M
Payout Ratio
13.53
Open
178.6
P/E
7.96
EPS
8.03
Shares
3.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc sponsors, markets, and provides investment advisory and related services to various U.S. and foreign clients including mutual funds, separate accounts, and private investment funds. The company's objective is to fulfill a fiduciary duty to clients and secondary objectives to achieve an adequate long-term return for shareholders. It generates its revenue from Investment advisory and Mutual fund administration fees.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-25
REV

Analyst Ratings

Diamond Hill Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Diamond Hill Investment's (DHIL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Diamond Hill Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL)?

A

The stock price for Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ: DHIL) is $178.6 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.

Q

Does Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 10, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL) reporting earnings?

A

Diamond Hill Investment’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Diamond Hill Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) operate in?

A

Diamond Hill Investment is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.