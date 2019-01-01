QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.42 - 5.59
Vol / Avg.
12.8K/31.9K
Div / Yield
0.6/10.83%
52 Wk
4.77 - 6.58
Mkt Cap
80M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.42
P/E
-
EPS
0.24
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 7:31AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc is a US-based externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment firm that has elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC). Its investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies. The company principally invests in the debt of US middle-market companies, which it defines as those companies that have an enterprise value.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1600.150 -0.0100
REV6.020M6.210M190.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Investcorp Credit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Investcorp Credit (ICMB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Investcorp Credit's (ICMB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Investcorp Credit (ICMB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) was reported by Raymond James on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ICMB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Investcorp Credit (ICMB)?

A

The stock price for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) is $5.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Investcorp Credit (ICMB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Investcorp Credit (ICMB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ:ICMB) reporting earnings?

A

Investcorp Credit’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Investcorp Credit (ICMB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Investcorp Credit.

Q

What sector and industry does Investcorp Credit (ICMB) operate in?

A

Investcorp Credit is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.