Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc is a US-based externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment firm that has elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC). Its investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies. The company principally invests in the debt of US middle-market companies, which it defines as those companies that have an enterprise value.