|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.160
|0.150
|-0.0100
|REV
|6.020M
|6.210M
|190.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Investcorp Credit’s space includes: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC), Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN), PhenixFIN (NASDAQ:PFX), Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) and Equus Total Return (NYSE:EQS).
The latest price target for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) was reported by Raymond James on August 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ICMB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Investcorp Credit (NASDAQ: ICMB) is $5.56 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Investcorp Credit (ICMB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
Investcorp Credit’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Investcorp Credit.
Investcorp Credit is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.