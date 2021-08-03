 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 03, 2021 3:52am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For August 3, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $975.22 million.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $521.58 million.

• ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.37 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $467.10 million.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $42.27 million.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.69 per share on revenue of $2.01 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $8.90 million.

• Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $101.89 million.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $4.63 billion.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.97 million.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $143.74 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $536.51 million.

• Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $138.08 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $67.77 million.

• Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $55.32 million.

• Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $83.28 million.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $358.49 million.

• IAA (NYSE:IAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $411.46 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $178.10 million.

• Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $273.57 million.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $713.30 million.

• Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $784.19 million.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.16 million.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $343.42 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.72 million.

• Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $343.87 million.

• Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $102.69 million.

• Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $129.61 million.

• Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $956.61 million.

• Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $369.45 million.

• TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.47 per share on revenue of $811.76 million.

• Frank's International (NYSE:FI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $104.80 million.

• H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $300.71 million.

• L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $141.23 million.

• Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.

• Intl Game Tech (NYSE:IGT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $923.10 million.

• Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.18 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion.

• Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $548.33 million.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.62 per share on revenue of $144.18 million.

• WEC Energy Gr (NYSE:WEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $76.34 million.

• Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $556.37 million.

• EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $479.20 million.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $256.44 million.

• Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $180.56 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $45.60 million.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $376.94 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $90.64 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $298.44 million.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $160.41 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $193.18 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $327.35 million.

• First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.73 per share on revenue of $455.10 million.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $13.56 million.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $895.46 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.34 million.

• X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $368.97 million.

• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $3.64 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $627.37 million.

• Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $364.92 million.

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $722.78 million.

• Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.36 billion.

• KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $686.98 million.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $47.88 million.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.35 million.

• Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $396.73 million.

• CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $290.15 million.

• Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $343.50 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $128.01 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $621.52 million.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $289.42 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.11 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $390.91 million.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $22.88 billion.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $9.75 billion.

• Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $124.30 million.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $37.72 billion.

• Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $32.54 billion.

• Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $6.65 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $5.99 billion.

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.10 billion.

• Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $178.13 million.

• Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $60.16 million.

• SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $49.97 million.

• Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $91.49 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $88.20 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $205.14 million.

• RiceBran Tech (NASDAQ:RIBT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $133.50 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $85.48 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $0.39.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $129.65 million.

• Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $340.72 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $15.41 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $19.05 million.

• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.65 million.

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $3.18 million.

• Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $288.09 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $253.93 million.

• Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.48 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $9.48 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.15 per share on revenue of $22.00 million.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $285.00 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $359.51 million.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $29.89 million.

• Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $274.38 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $110.05 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.10 million.

• Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.30 million.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $312.48 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $43.87 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $138.35 million.

• Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $202.78 million.

• OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $167.79 million.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $113.30 million.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $122.10 million.

• New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $172.03 million.

• Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $108.30 million.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $101.64 million.

• SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $7.16 million.

• SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $35.28 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $31.15 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $523.07 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $20.37 million.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $66.43 million.

• Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.48 million.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.63 million.

• Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $43.84 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $507.00 million.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $165.00 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $121.87 million.

• Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $392.75 million.

• Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $12.75 million.

• Transact Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.33 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $113.74 million.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.36 million.

• Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.41 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.22 million.

• Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $92.80 million.

• Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $799.43 million.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $95.30 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $42.88 million.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $219.64 million.

• Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $795.89 million.

• Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $176.35 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.07 million.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $336.47 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.48 million.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.93 million.

• CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $67.06 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $62.81 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $13.67 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.27 million.

• EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $373.26 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $198.95 million.

• Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $334.95 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $689.33 million.

• NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $62.28 million.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $737.58 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $235.71 million.

• Sunstone Hotel Invts (NYSE:SHO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $103.13 million.

• Ternium (NYSE:TX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $3.79 billion.

• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $951.50 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $480.03 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $352.90 million.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $232.12 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $550.66 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $534.04 million.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $122.38 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $95.62 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $15.42 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $240.70 million.

• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $344.87 million.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $123.32 million.

• ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $17.16 million.

• Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $44.82 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $138.59 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $137.78 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $938.52 million.

• Cornerstone Building (NYSE:CNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $247.00 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $265.88 million.

• Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $391.84 million.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $40.33 million.

• PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.

• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $59.16 million.

• Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $243.06 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $111.57 million.

• Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $104.80 million.

• Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.80 million.

• QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $150.53 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $211.72 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.69 million.

• KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $588.80 million.

• McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $133.83 million.

• Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $444.81 million.

• Markel (NYSE:MKL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $15.50 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $227.45 million.

• Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $13.58 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $61.69 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $707.78 million.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $125.55 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $37.20 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $212.07 million.

• American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $677.67 million.

• Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $791.20 million.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.42 per share on revenue of $735.62 million.

• Fidelity National Finl (NYSE:FNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $2.91 billion.

• Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $113.04 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $327.31 million.

• Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $311.94 million.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.

• Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $6.47 billion.

• Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $291.65 million.

• Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $247.96 million.

• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $98.12 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $120.25 million.

• Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $275.75 million.

• ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.98 billion.

• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $187.74 million.

• Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Arlington Asset Inv (NYSE:AAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.21 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $135.97 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.17 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $406.26 million.

• NCR (NYSE:NCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $696.22 million.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $328.52 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.66 billion.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $91.54 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $664.32 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $606.58 million.

• R.R.Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unum (NYSE:UNM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $13.71 billion.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $225.43 million.

• Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $298.47 million.

• Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $1.86 billion.

• Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $845.36 million.

• Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.06 per share on revenue of $6.43 billion.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Noble (NYSE:NE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RMR Mortgage (NASDAQ:RMRM) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Related Articles (MTRN + MTCH)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Match Group
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Or Match Group?
Understanding Match Group's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Match Group's Unusual Options Activity
Artificial Intelligence Is On The Side Of Apes? Tesla-Fame's AI-Based ETF Sells Facebook, Walmart And Buys AMC
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Bumble Or Match Group?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com