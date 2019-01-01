|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-2.270
|-1.770
|0.5000
|REV
|14.470M
|15.401M
|931.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Esperion Therapeutics’s space includes: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS).
The latest price target for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting ESPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.15% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) is $4.05 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.