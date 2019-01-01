QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Esperion Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm has Business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with the elevated LDL-C operating segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.270-1.770 0.5000
REV14.470M15.401M931.000K

Esperion Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Esperion Therapeutics's (ESPR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) was reported by Credit Suisse on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting ESPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.15% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)?

A

The stock price for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) is $4.05 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esperion Therapeutics.

Q

When is Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) reporting earnings?

A

Esperion Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esperion Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) operate in?

A

Esperion Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.