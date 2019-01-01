QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/617.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
117.64 - 189
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.86
Shares
61.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 3:58PM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 4:11PM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 11:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Dec 30, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:06AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small-cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.630

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV865.880M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jazz Pharmaceuticals's (JAZZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting JAZZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.02% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)?

A

The stock price for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is $134.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reporting earnings?

A

Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) operate in?

A

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.