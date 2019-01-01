|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.630
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|865.880M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV).
The latest price target for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was reported by SVB Leerink on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 200.00 expecting JAZZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 49.02% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is $134.21 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.