CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.