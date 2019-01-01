QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
161.29 - 163.32
Vol / Avg.
9K/53.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
100.6 - 213.38
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
163.25
P/E
47.85
EPS
0.78
Shares
17.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 6:24AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:19AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 6:17AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - May 27, 2021, 6:15AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 7:25AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch. CorVel's customized services, delivered locally, are backed by a national team to support clients as well as their customers and patients.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.760
REV164.508M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CorVel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CorVel (CRVL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CorVel's (CRVL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CorVel (CRVL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CorVel

Q

Current Stock Price for CorVel (CRVL)?

A

The stock price for CorVel (NASDAQ: CRVL) is $162.24 last updated Today at 4:03:38 PM.

Q

Does CorVel (CRVL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CorVel.

Q

When is CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) reporting earnings?

A

CorVel’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 1, 2022.

Q

Is CorVel (CRVL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CorVel.

Q

What sector and industry does CorVel (CRVL) operate in?

A

CorVel is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.