Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the study of the nervous system and brain to discover medicines to treat life-threatening, rare central nervous system disorders. The company's lead development program is SAGE-217 program which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for post-partum depression, essential tremor, Parkinson's disease, and major depressive disorder. The company is also developing several other compounds for treatment that are in the early stage of development.