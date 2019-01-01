Neuronetics Inc a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company designed the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as a non-invasive therapeutic alternative to treat patients who suffer from MDD and to address many of the key limitations of existing treatment options.