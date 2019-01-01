|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Neuronetics’s space includes: Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX), Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO).
The latest price target for Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) was reported by JMP Securities on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting STIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 260.36% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) is $3.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Neuronetics.
Neuronetics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Neuronetics.
Neuronetics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.