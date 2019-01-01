QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/218.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.84 - 18.34
Mkt Cap
87.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.31
Shares
26.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Neuronetics Inc a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Its first commercial product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company designed the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as a non-invasive therapeutic alternative to treat patients who suffer from MDD and to address many of the key limitations of existing treatment options.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Neuronetics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neuronetics (STIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neuronetics's (STIM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Neuronetics (STIM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) was reported by JMP Securities on October 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting STIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 260.36% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Neuronetics (STIM)?

A

The stock price for Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) is $3.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Neuronetics (STIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neuronetics.

Q

When is Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) reporting earnings?

A

Neuronetics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Neuronetics (STIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neuronetics.

Q

What sector and industry does Neuronetics (STIM) operate in?

A

Neuronetics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.