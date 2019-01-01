H&E Equipment Services Inc is an integrated equipment services company. It is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It rents, sells and provides parts and services support for four core categories of equipment including hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment and industrial lift trucks. It engages in five principal business activities which include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales; and repair and maintenance services. A vast majority of its revenue is derived from the equipment rentals segment.