|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.450
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|265.180M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in H&E Equipment Servs’s space includes: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Core & Main (NYSE:CNM), Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI).
The latest price target for H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) was reported by B of A Securities on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HEES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) is $36.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
H&E Equipment Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for H&E Equipment Servs.
H&E Equipment Servs is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.