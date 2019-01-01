QQQ
Range
35.88 - 38.91
Vol / Avg.
208.9K/183.5K
Div / Yield
1.1/3.04%
52 Wk
28.28 - 50.69
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
115.79
Open
38.91
P/E
38.08
EPS
0.81
Shares
36.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
H&E Equipment Services Inc is an integrated equipment services company. It is focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It rents, sells and provides parts and services support for four core categories of equipment including hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment and industrial lift trucks. It engages in five principal business activities which include equipment rentals; new equipment sales; used equipment sales; parts sales; and repair and maintenance services. A vast majority of its revenue is derived from the equipment rentals segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.450

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV265.180M

Analyst Ratings

H&E Equipment Servs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are H&E Equipment Servs's (HEES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) stock?

A

The latest price target for H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) was reported by B of A Securities on November 14, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HEES to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for H&E Equipment Servs (HEES)?

A

The stock price for H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ: HEES) is $36.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) pay a dividend?

A

The next H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is H&E Equipment Servs (NASDAQ:HEES) reporting earnings?

A

H&E Equipment Servs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H&E Equipment Servs.

Q

What sector and industry does H&E Equipment Servs (HEES) operate in?

A

H&E Equipment Servs is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.