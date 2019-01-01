QQQ
Range
7.45 - 7.73
Vol / Avg.
676.4K/3.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.67 - 11.34
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.46
P/E
-
EPS
-1.26
Shares
232.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Comstock Resources Inc is an independent energy company operating primarily in the Haynesville shale, a natural gas basin located in East Texas and North Louisiana with superior economics and geographical proximity to the Gulf Coast markets. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas operations are primarily concentrated in Louisiana, Texas and North Dakota.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.370 -0.1000
REV497.050M655.376M158.326M

Comstock Res Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Comstock Res (CRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Comstock Res (NYSE: CRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Comstock Res's (CRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Comstock Res (CRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Comstock Res (NYSE: CRK) was reported by Mizuho on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.64% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Comstock Res (CRK)?

A

The stock price for Comstock Res (NYSE: CRK) is $7.46 last updated Today at 4:23:04 PM.

Q

Does Comstock Res (CRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2014 to stockholders of record on December 3, 2014.

Q

When is Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) reporting earnings?

A

Comstock Res’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Comstock Res (CRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Comstock Res.

Q

What sector and industry does Comstock Res (CRK) operate in?

A

Comstock Res is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.